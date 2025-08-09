If Your Yard Is Noisy, Get A Birdhouse With A Must-Have Feature

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Noisy surroundings aren't just stressful for humans. If you're struggling to attract songbirds to your yard, loud or frequent noise may be the culprit. Certain sounds are so stressful that they may dissuade birds from moving into the nesting boxes you've set up. Even if the noise doesn't scare them away, it can endanger their health by making predators and mating calls hard to hear. Researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder have even found that noise pollution leads to weaker chicks and smaller broods for some bird species. Sound-dampening birdhouses are worth considering if you live near a highway, an airport, or even a dog that loves the sound of its own bark. You don't need birdhouse that could muffle a raging rock band, but do look for decibel-lowering features that promote a sense of safety for your feathered friends.

To help birds feel secure, soften noises coming into the birdhouse from the outside, not the other way around. This is a job that calls for sound-blocking materials. In general, the thicker and heavier a material is, the better it can block sound. At the same time, you don't want a birdhouse that's the weight of a bowling ball. Studying the sound-blocking abilities of different types of wood can help you select a house with just the right amount of heft. Optimal thickness is a bit easier to figure out. When enclosing a space with solid wood walls, a thickness of 0.47 inches or more is best at blocking noise. Wood that's even thicker – at least 0.75 inches — provides the ideal amount of insulation when the air temperature outside the house drops.