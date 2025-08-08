Solid Or Transparent: How To Choose The Best Wood Stain For Your Backyard Deck

Whether you're building a new deck or improving an old one, you have to decide on how you're going to protect the wood with a stain or seal. After all, you know what happens if you don't seal your deck: You risk damaging the deck's structural integrity, shortening its lifespan. The first step in this process is deciding if you want to go with a solid or transparent option. At a quick glance, one choice stands out for durability.

Solid color stains cover and conceal more of the wood — behaving more like paint — and they are great for older decks, or ones you want to last a long time. This is because it better protects from UV damage from the sun. Solid stains are available in a variety of colors, and they hide a lot of wear and imperfections. It is also thin enough that it allows the wood is able to breathe (better than thick traditional paint), which is great for dealing with rain. Instead of trapping water and rotting, liquid doesn't penetrate the wood's pores, keeping wood strong for longer. While a solid stain does cover up some of the natural variation in the wood, it's thin enough that you can still see some of the grain and design, even if it's not as much as you would see using a more transparent option. And the colors allow you to match your deck to the rest of your house, decor, or overall vibe.

With sun and moisture being the two main enemies of any wooden structure, a solid stain no doubt offers the best protection. If you were only looking at low-maintenance durability, a solid stain is the obvious choice. But it may not be your preference.