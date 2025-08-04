Cleaning Your Birdbath Is A Breeze With The Help Of This Unexpected Medicine

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Water is a critical need for all wildlife. Adding one or more birdbaths to the garden is a great way to provide water that will attract birds, butterflies, and bees. With a wide variety to choose from, you will be able to choose a birdbath that is perfect size and style for the local wildlife you want to attract. Keeping your birdbath as clean as possible is important for the health of your birds and other visitors. Although you should avoid using certain cleaning staples to clean your birdbath, like bleach, due to the dangers they can pose, one unique ingredient you can use to keep your birdbath squeaky clean is Alka-Seltzer original effervescent tablets. Essentially, the same effervescence and ingredient that allows the popular heartburn tablets to clean jewelry or toilets also works on birdbaths.

Regular cleaning keeps algae away, reduces any chance of bird illnesses being spread, and works well to banish pesky mosquitoes from your birdbath. Fortunately, cleaning is easy and straightforward if you stay on top of it and don't let tons of algae build up on the birdbath's surface. Placing the birdbath in shade or partial shade reduces the amount of algae that accumulates so cleaning will be easier. For this cleaning aid, you will need a few simple supplies, including a scrub brush with stiff bristles, a hose, an old towel, and two to four Alka-Seltzer tablets, crushed up, depending on how dirty the birdbath is when you start.