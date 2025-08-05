The Stunning Small Shrub That'll Help Keep Ticks Out Of Your Yard

When you plant rue, make sure to wear gloves because direct exposure to the sap can cause rashes and blisters. You should leave the plant in areas where people aren't likely to brush past it, and keep in mind that the effects of the plant are aggravated on warm, sunny days. It's best to put rue in the ground in the spring, when the temperature hits about 70 degrees Fahrenheit. The seeds take about one to four weeks to germinate. Rue doesn't require fertile soil, and it can even grow in gravel. It's best to plant rue in a space where it's exposed to as much direct sunlight as possible.

If you have pets, consider setting up a chicken wire guard to protect the plant. If your animals eat a small amount, they will probably just get sick for a few hours, but it's better to err on the side of caution. Make sure to plant the herb in a part of the yard that your pets tend to spend the least amount of time. It's best to plant rue in a fenced-in backyard rather than your front yard where other people's pets or children can be exposed to it.

There are also several other plants that can repel ticks, including herbs that will add some flavor to your cooking. Herbs like lavender, mint, and rosemary repel ticks with their scent, and if you want to add some color to your yard, chrysanthemums will also repel ticks. There are several other options you can employ if you want to avoid tick bites. For example, keeping the lawn well-maintained is a vital step because ticks find shelter in high grass, but if you're looking for a pop of yellow in your garden, rue is probably your best bet for beating ticks.