The Best Method For Sharpening A Brush Cutter Blade

The first step in safely sharpening your brush cutter blade is to kill the power to the device. On electric models, this involves removing the battery or unplugging it from a power source. For gas models, disconnect the spark plug wire. With that done, remove the blade and place it securely in the vise. Clean the blade, apply lubricating oil, and look for any major damage. If the blade is badly bent, cracked, or nicked, it is best to replace it.

Next, locate the cutting edge on your blade. There are a wide variety of brush cutter blades — two, three, or four blade models, along with circular disc blades with multiple cutting edges. However, what they all have in common is these cutting edges will eventually dull and need to be sharpened. Whichever blade design your brush cutter has, the key is finding the edge and honing it with the file following the same bevel or angle as it already has. Be sure to only move the file in one direction along the cutting edge, not in a back-and-forth motion. It is also important to sharpen each edge the same amount so the blade remains balanced.

Once all of the cutting edges are filed to where they are shiny and sharp, look over the entire blade checking for any burrs that may have been left from the sharpening process. File down any burrs you find, clean and oil the blade once more, and put the blade back on your brush cutter.