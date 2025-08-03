Easily Fill In Areas Of Rocky Soil In Your Yard With A Delicious Herb

There are many clever grass alternatives to use for low maintenance garden spaces. Many people opt for rock gardens, which have numerous landscaping benefits. You can even attract pollinators to a rock garden by using a combination of flat and colorful rocks for critters to land and rest on. But what can a gardener use to fill in areas between stones?

If you're looking for ground cover to use instead of mulch, consider creeping savory (Satureja spicigera). This useful herb is low-maintenance and does well in rocky soil. At only 4-8 inches tall, creeping savory helps blanket rocks and adds some lovely greenery to rock gardens in the summer. Additionally, bees and other pollinators love the little white flowers that bloom on creeping savory in mid to late summer. This plant can even ward off certain pests if grown near beans or onions. You can also use fresh or dried creeping savory in the kitchen. It has a flavor similar to marjoram or thyme and works well in salads or cooked dishes like stews.