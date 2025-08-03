Easily Fill In Areas Of Rocky Soil In Your Yard With A Delicious Herb
There are many clever grass alternatives to use for low maintenance garden spaces. Many people opt for rock gardens, which have numerous landscaping benefits. You can even attract pollinators to a rock garden by using a combination of flat and colorful rocks for critters to land and rest on. But what can a gardener use to fill in areas between stones?
If you're looking for ground cover to use instead of mulch, consider creeping savory (Satureja spicigera). This useful herb is low-maintenance and does well in rocky soil. At only 4-8 inches tall, creeping savory helps blanket rocks and adds some lovely greenery to rock gardens in the summer. Additionally, bees and other pollinators love the little white flowers that bloom on creeping savory in mid to late summer. This plant can even ward off certain pests if grown near beans or onions. You can also use fresh or dried creeping savory in the kitchen. It has a flavor similar to marjoram or thyme and works well in salads or cooked dishes like stews.
How to grow and care for your creeping savory
Suited for plant hardiness zones 6 through 9, creeping savory is an easy-to-grow plant perfect for rocky and gravel-filled areas. This hearty little herb can handle all types of soil, including poor soil, as long as they drain well. Another convenient fact about creeping savory is that it is a perennial, so although it dies back each winter, it will return without having to be replanted.
Creeping savory thrives in sunny conditions (aim for at least 6-8 hours of sun each day for best results) but will get leggy with too much shade. Plant it in late winter or early spring after the last frost. While the plants get established, keep them moist. Once they've matured, you only need to water them when they're dry. Creeping savory tolerates extreme heat and drought conditions well, making it a great choice for dry regions that may not get much rain. Pruning is easy and can be done at any time if you notice the plant going somewhere you don't want it to spread.