Combine Style And Function With An Eye-Catching Fence Upgrade
Sliding gates are a handy fence upgrade, but they can also be a bit of a pain. If you have a tight space or uneven ground, planning the track to allow the gate to open isn't always easy, and having someone else make you one is expensive. Thankfully it's pretty simple to create one yourself, once you understand the basics. If you have your heart set on a sliding gate, you might as well take a few extra steps to make one that doesn't require much space and looks charming while moving like a dream.
If you like the look of barn doors, you could use one as a charming and stylish gate option with this amazing DIY. To start, gather all your supplies. You will need track wheels, a chain link fence line post, a rigid hole strap, wrenches, bolts, and a drill. Also, if you want something more secure, buying a wheel kit, like this one by Jake Sales, could come in handy. You'll also need a gate, of course, either one you bought or one you made. Sliding gates do cost a little more to install because they require extra hardware. But if you do it yourself, the cost stays manageable, and you can still make something nice-looking and fully functional.
One nice feature of this gate addition is that you can still install it even if you've already set your fence posts. If you're installing your own fence as well as a gate, you need to make sure the structure is secure, so take the time to learn the best fence post setting method for your yard to ensure everything stays strong and sturdy.
Making your gate slide smoothly
To make your gate slide, you will need to install tracks first. This is done by screwing your metal bars at the top and bottom of your fence. Then, build your gate. You can build this however you want. You can always buy a gate (even a barn door-style one) but that can get expensive and quickly increase the cost to install a privacy fence in your backyard. So, it may be worth trying to build one on your own to save some money. Once your gate is ready (whether you've built one from scratch or repurposed a barn door), put the assembly rollers at the top and bottom so that they will roll along the tracks.
If it isn't moving smoothly, it could be too heavy, or the setup might not be even. Double-check that everything lines up as it should. If everything lines up but you're still struggling, try adding a support wheel (sometimes called a tire) to the opposite side of the gate for extra support. Install a support wheel at the base to help the gate roll more smoothly. This setup usually comes with two tires on a metal attachment, and two U-bolts. However, it's recommended you go out and buy your own square U-bolts, as they fit a little better on the wood. Another addition you might want to consider is a solid lock or two. Securing your fences and gates is just one way to secure your home via your backyard.