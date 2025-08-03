Combine Style And Function With An Eye-Catching Fence Upgrade

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sliding gates are a handy fence upgrade, but they can also be a bit of a pain. If you have a tight space or uneven ground, planning the track to allow the gate to open isn't always easy, and having someone else make you one is expensive. Thankfully it's pretty simple to create one yourself, once you understand the basics. If you have your heart set on a sliding gate, you might as well take a few extra steps to make one that doesn't require much space and looks charming while moving like a dream.

If you like the look of barn doors, you could use one as a charming and stylish gate option with this amazing DIY. To start, gather all your supplies. You will need track wheels, a chain link fence line post, a rigid hole strap, wrenches, bolts, and a drill. Also, if you want something more secure, buying a wheel kit, like this one by Jake Sales, could come in handy. You'll also need a gate, of course, either one you bought or one you made. Sliding gates do cost a little more to install because they require extra hardware. But if you do it yourself, the cost stays manageable, and you can still make something nice-looking and fully functional.

One nice feature of this gate addition is that you can still install it even if you've already set your fence posts. If you're installing your own fence as well as a gate, you need to make sure the structure is secure, so take the time to learn the best fence post setting method for your yard to ensure everything stays strong and sturdy.