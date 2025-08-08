Upcycle Your Empty Olive Oil Bottle And Turn It Into A Cute Bird Feeder
Feeding birds is more than just a backyard hobby. It's a quiet, joyful act that can lift your mood and bring a little wonder into your daily routine. According to research from many scientific reports, the presence of more birds in your neighborhood is strongly linked to improved mental health and a greater sense of happiness. Even a few minutes of birdwatching a day can ease stress and build a stronger emotional connection with nature, something we all might benefit from. Using simple hacks to get birds to flock to your yard is a proven way to improve your quality of life. The best part? You can invite birds into your yard with something as simple as an empty olive oil bottle.
This simple DIY doesn't have to cost you a thing. If you're like most home cooks, you probably have a few empty olive oil bottles sitting on a shelf or tucked in a pantry, waiting for a new purpose. Americans consume over 400,000 metric tons of olive oil each year, according to the USDA Economic Research Service. And those sleek glass bottles often feel too pretty to toss in the bin. So why not turn one into a one-of-a-kind bird feeder? With just a few basic materials, you can upcycle a bottle into something both functional and beautiful, giving the birds a stylish place to snack and your yard a little extra character in the process.
How to turn your leftover olive oil bottle into a bird buffet
There's something satisfying about turning household leftovers into garden charm. That's exactly what HGTV Home's Marianne did on YouTube using old olive oil bottles and scrap wood. This project is easier than you might think, and it's a great way to repurpose empty glass bottles. Start with a wooden base and backboard, wood glue, a drill, some nails, wire, a clean and empty olive oil bottle, a shallow glass dish to catch falling seed, and a screw hook. Before you drill or fasten the pieces together, use a pencil and ruler to measure placement, ensuring the wood back is tall enough to cradle the bottle and dish securely. You can also paint your wood pieces prior to assembly if you have a specific color in mind.
Next, it's time to assemble your bird feeder. Glue the two pieces of wood together to form a shelf and then glue the bowl to the wooden base. Let this dry overnight. Fill the bottle with birdseed and flip it into place so the seed flows into the bowl (just be mindful of the best time of day to fill your feeder). Then, thread long pieces of wire through pre-drilled holes to secure the bottle, twisting them tight at the back. The result? A chic bird feeder that not only invites more songbirds to stop by your garden but also turns an ordinary bottle into something surprisingly elegant. Hang it in a quiet corner of your garden and enjoy the fruits of your creative labor.