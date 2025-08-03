Why You Shouldn't Worry If Your Lawn Turns Brown During Midsummer

It's hot outside. You know it, the animals seem to know it, and even the lawn knows it. Those dreadfully hot midsummer days slow everything down — even your grass stops growing much. But, on the bright side, you may be thankful that you haven't had to mow in the past couple of weeks. The downside: That lawn grass looks brown — really brown — as if it's completely dried out, or even dead, even though you've taken meticulous care of it since spring. In most cases, there's no cause for concern. Summer heat paired with drought-like conditions causes cool-season lawn grasses to go dormant, and it could happen for weeks at a time.

When a majority of the lawn looks mostly brown and dried out in the middle of summer, that's a sign of dormancy. If you tug on the brown grass and it doesn't come out easily, it's still alive — just dormant. Another clue is to look around the neighborhood. If other lawns and even the grass in local parks look brown, they're all dormant, and so is your lawn. Watering it won't make it any greener during dormancy, and that's completely okay. Once the weather cools for several days and the lawn receives enough moisture, it will green up again. In the meantime, a couple simple practices will help keep your grass healthy and ensure you aren't secretly ruining your lawn.