We Tried A Yolky Tomato Growth Hack, But A Garden Pest Liked It More Than We Did

Once I had all my supplies, this hack was super easy to try. I planted my tomatoes as usual with one extra step: cracking an egg into the hole first. I always dig deep holes, enough to ensure my tomato plants develop strong roots. Only after adding the egg and breaking it up with a garden trowel did I put the seedling on top and fill the hole with soil. Everything seemed easy at this point and I was already picturing myself staking up impressive tomato plants in the coming weeks.

However, one of the biggest problems appeared the very next morning. I found one of my tomato plants yanked straight out of the grow bag. Soil was everywhere, but thankfully the seedling wasn't destroyed and I was able to replant it. The source of the disturbance? Most likely a hungry, opportunistic raccoon with dexterous front paws. Let this be a lesson to gardeners living close to wildlife in rural areas: toss uncooked eggs into your garden at your own risk! Perhaps next time I will try to keep critters out of the yard with vinegar.

Another big challenge was the weather. My area in the Great Lakes region saw abnormally hot and dry conditions this June, and my entire garden struggled. Without reliable rainfall, it was difficult providing enough shade and water, and the calcium from the egg was not enough to keep my tomatoes happy in these extreme temperatures. Despite my best efforts, I am sure that most of my garden experienced some period of water stress this summer.