Your Broccoli Plant Will Thrive With The Help Of A Common Kitchen Scrap

Growing vegetables that thrive and produce a great harvest is a top gardening goal. Broccoli is a popular choice among gardeners but is a little slower to grow, so starting the seeds indoors before spring officially begins can give your broccoli a nice head start. Beyond the seed-starting process, using a common kitchen staple almost everyone has on hand — eggshells — can help your broccoli thrive. Adding eggshells to the soil as fertilizer may provide a variety of benefits that result in healthier broccoli plants. These benefits include lowering the acidity of your soil, which is good for plants that prefer more alkaline soil, adding nutrients to the soil, deterring pests, and adding calcium to the soil when ground up and mixed with your existing soil.

Calcium is an important nutrient for plants that can help strengthen cell walls so the plant is stronger overall. A calcium deficiency can occur in overly acidic soils, soils that are rich in aluminum or sodium, and drought conditions. One way to potentially help boost calcium intake is with crushed eggshells. The calcium carbonate in this kitchen scrap can help make up for any deficiencies in the soil and possibly prevent blossom end rot. The potassium in eggshells helps reduce water loss and wilting that can plague garden plants. Magnesium is another important nutrient that eggshells provide, which aids the photosynthesis process. Whether you add the crushed up eggshell powder directly around the plants or put them in your compost pile, there could be a marked benefit that your plants will appreciate.