The WD-40 Trick That'll Keep Pesky Rodents Out Of Your Yard

Whether they're exploring your garbage cans or camping out in your woodpile, mice and rats can wreak havoc in your yard. They can also spread a variety of diseases, including Mpox and leptospirosis. Rodents tend to leave droppings and gnaw marks where they spend a lot of time, so if you see either of these signs, it's time to create an action plan. That plan can center on a simple can of WD-40 multi-use spray, which will discourage rodents from making your property their home. Though this product is designed for household tools and automotive parts, it has many other applications. For instance, WD-40 can repel wasps and remove rust from sports gear. In the case of mice and rats, WD-40 annoys them with its strong scent, which tells them to run far away.

Spraying WD-40 around the exteriors of garages, sheds, and other buildings can keep rodents from entering. If termites are an issue where you live, applying WD-40 may keep them at bay, too. You can also spray this product under gutters, near trash cans, and in other places where rats and mice might want to hang out. Reapply WD-40 weekly, making sure to coat cracks and crevices thoroughly, as rodents like to squeeze into tight spaces. Keep in mind that this approach is preventive. If you have an active rodent infestation, WD-40 probably won't evict all of your unwanted tenants. Instead, you'll need to purchase traps or call an exterminator.