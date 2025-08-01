A Gorgeous Bird Magnet Shrub That You'll Regret Planting In Your Yard

Unfortunately for those seeking a large shrub with attractive features throughout the different seasons, firethorn hides an annoying aspect. While some gardeners like to use the thorns of this shrub to create a better barrier or hedge, they can be dangerous and annoying. You might be better off with other simple tricks and ideas that'll add more privacy to your backyard, as opposed to half-inch-long thorns. In May, the white blooms have what is considered an unpleasant smell for anyone hoping to stick their nose in and get a whiff.

Along with sharp thorns, this species can also be unsafe to keep around pets and children. The berries are a known skin and stomach irritant. Eating too many of the red fruit of the firethorn shrub can lead to a stomach ache, blistered tongue, and vomiting. People do make jelly out of the berries though, and it was more popular before and during World War II, when more traditional fruits were expensive or hard to come by.

Firethorn is more than simply annoying, it may be more aggressive than you think. There are several areas in the United States where scarlet firethorn, in particular, is considered invasive, including parts of California, Georgia, and Virginia. In Florida, a 2022 assessment by the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences declared firethorn to be a high invasion risk. And if you grow to regret planting firethorn due to its thorny branches and noxious parts, it also can be difficult to remove as it easily seeds and sprouts from roots. If you pull scarlet firethorn out by hand, it's recommended you include a cut stump herbicide as part of your process.