Keep Crows Out Of Your Yard With A Clever Bird Feeder Trick

Bird feeders attract many animals since the food is easily accessible, and the key to keeping pests away is to make it difficult for them to gain access. Unfortunately, when it comes to keeping crows out of a feeder, warding them off while letting other birds in isn't easy. There are a lot of guidelines with feeders, such as where to put a feeder to keep your flying guests safe, and adding more rules on top of that to thwart crows can sound complicated. Thankfully, it's actually a pretty easy process.

There's one very effective way you can keep out pesky crows while still allowing your favorite songbirds to come and grab a bite, and that's by choosing the right bird feeder. You can, of course, make your own crow-proof one. This usually involves wrapping a cage of some sort around the seed container so small birds can fit through, but larger ones cannot. You can also create narrow "hallways" where smaller animals can get close to the feeder entrance, but crows and other species can't.

However, if that sounds like a lot of work, another trick is just to buy one. Unsurprisingly, big birds of all kinds are problematic when it comes to bird feeders. Because of this, there have been several designs created to cater only to smaller songbirds. Certain ones come with cages already around them (like this iBon Squirrel Proof Bird Feeder), ones that have a roof where you can adjust the height (Kingsyard Adjustable Platform Bird Feeder is a great example), and ones that close up if a larger bird lands on them (like this feeder from LCSEVEN).