The Type Of Mulch To Avoid Using In Your Garden If You Have Pets
When it comes to the success and health of your garden, there are many reasons why you should mulch. Aside from adding to the visual appeal of your garden bed, mulch helps regulate the temperature of your soil and keeps weeds in check. However, not every mulch option is the right choice for every yard, and if you have pets, there's one type of mulch you'll want to make sure to avoid: cocoa mulch.
There is no single material used in mulch. Some mulches are organic, composed of natural materials like lawn clippings or bark. Others may be made of recycled materials, such as tires. Choosing the right mulch for your lawn or garden involves paying attention not only to your plants and landscaping, but also to your lifestyle. If your pet spends time in your lawn or flower beds, mulches like cocoa shell could be harmful if ingested.
Cocoa shell mulch goes by many names, including cocoa bean mulch or just cocoa mulch. This mulch is created as a by-product of the chocolate-making process — when the beans are roasted, the leftover shells are turned into mulch for gardeners. At first glance, with its pleasant aroma and useful benefits, cocoa shell mulch may seem like the perfect choice for your yard. However, the chemical compounds in cocoa shells may pose a serious risk to your pets — which is why you may want to avoid using it altogether and instead opt for a pet-friendly mulch solution.
Why you should avoid using cocoa shell mulch
Cocoa shells contain many of the same chemical compounds as chocolate, such as theobromine and caffeine. When your dog ingests these, it can cause a form of toxicity — which is considered a medical emergency. If your dog were to eat cocoa shell mulch, especially in large quantities, it could produce similar symptoms, such as vomiting, seizures, rapid heart rate, tremors, and diarrhea.
However, it's important to remember that different cocoa mulches will have different concentrations of chemicals, and not all pets will choose to eat mulch. But, because of the potential risks, organizations like RSPCA Australia recommend that you should avoid using any mulch products that contain cocoa. This doesn't mean you have to forgo mulch altogether. Instead, there are plenty of pet-friendly mulch options that let you enjoy the benefits without worrying about additional hazards for your furry friend.
To pick the right pet-friendly mulch for your yard, look for natural, organic options that haven't been chemically treated. Cedar mulch is a popular option, as well as cypress mulch — although there are some reasons you might reconsider cypress mulch for gardens, such as its acidity. These can give you the timeless mulch look in your flower beds and the benefits without as much worry for your pets. It's important to choose not only the best mulch for your garden but also for you and your pets' needs.