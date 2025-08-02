The Type Of Mulch To Avoid Using In Your Garden If You Have Pets

When it comes to the success and health of your garden, there are many reasons why you should mulch. Aside from adding to the visual appeal of your garden bed, mulch helps regulate the temperature of your soil and keeps weeds in check. However, not every mulch option is the right choice for every yard, and if you have pets, there's one type of mulch you'll want to make sure to avoid: cocoa mulch.

There is no single material used in mulch. Some mulches are organic, composed of natural materials like lawn clippings or bark. Others may be made of recycled materials, such as tires. Choosing the right mulch for your lawn or garden involves paying attention not only to your plants and landscaping, but also to your lifestyle. If your pet spends time in your lawn or flower beds, mulches like cocoa shell could be harmful if ingested.

Cocoa shell mulch goes by many names, including cocoa bean mulch or just cocoa mulch. This mulch is created as a by-product of the chocolate-making process — when the beans are roasted, the leftover shells are turned into mulch for gardeners. At first glance, with its pleasant aroma and useful benefits, cocoa shell mulch may seem like the perfect choice for your yard. However, the chemical compounds in cocoa shells may pose a serious risk to your pets — which is why you may want to avoid using it altogether and instead opt for a pet-friendly mulch solution.