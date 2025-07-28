A Simple Trick For Removing Mosquito Larvae From Your Birdbath

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Adding a birdbath is one simple hack to get birds to flock to your yard; after all, they need water to drink and to maintain their feathers. They also rely on water to cool off during steamy summer days, as they don't have the ability to sweat the way mammals do. Keeping fresh water in the bath also benefits other wildlife seeking water, including insects. Seeing butterflies or dragonflies at the birdbath may bring a little joy, but that's not the case when mosquitoes discover the water.

Mosquitoes lay their eggs on or near water sources such as birdbaths, ponds, or even pools of standing water in your yard. Hatched mosquito larvae spend up to two weeks in the water, eating algae and other organic matter. The larvae are those wiggly things that move around in a birdbath or other shallow pools of water; if you see them, it's time to act. After the larval stage, mosquitoes turn into pupae for up to four days, and then they'll emerge from the water as pesky adult mosquitoes.

One of the best ways to cut down on mosquito activity in your yard is to get rid of their larvae. No chemicals are needed to do so, hence there's no potential harm to other organisms or the environment. A natural bacterium called Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis (Bti) kills mosquito larva, and it's readily available online and from garden and pond supply stores. It's safe around pets, fish, and people, and it only targets the larvae of mosquitoes, fungus gnats, and black flies.