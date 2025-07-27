A Common Mowing Mistake To Avoid In Cooler Weather That Could Harm Your Lawn

Anyone who maintains a lawn knows it takes effort to keep that green expanse looking pristine and feeling inviting for your toes. From determining the perfect length to cut your grass to choosing the best time of day to water, proper lawn care is full of tips and tricks to get it right. One of these tricks is mulching, or leaving the clippings from your mower right where they scatter. Leaving grass clippings as you mow is a low-maintenance way to keep your lawn nourished. But mulching isn't the best choice at all times of year. In fact, you may be secretly ruining your lawn by leaving clippings on it after cold weather hits.

Using the mulching attachment while you mow is a good choice in spring and summer to spread out chopped-up grass clippings that will keep moisture in the lawn during warm weather, preventing those annoying brown patches. As clippings break down they provide nutrients to the soil and promotes healthy growth. In the fall, mulching up leaves and spreading them across your lawn in a thin layer is a good practice to help insulate your grass, but as winter sets in, the cold weather will make your grass go dormant and it won't be able to process the nutrients you are leaving in place with mulch or fertilizer. Covering bare patches of your lawn with mulch in winter months will help prevent soil erosion, but widespread application of thick mulch during cold, wet weather can smother healthy grass.