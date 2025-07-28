Why You Should Be Careful When Leaving A Bird Feeder Out During Summer

In the Lake Tahoe area of Northern California, black bears habituated to human food sources have been growing more aggressive in recent years, resulting in several home and garage invasions. Cubs who learn to visit feeders with their mothers will keep this behavior going for generations of bears. Hoping to stave off human-bear conflicts, state wildlife agencies like Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommend removing all bird feeders from April to November each year.

Of course, if you live in an area with no local black bear populations or known conflicts, leaving feeders out through the summer may be fine, although you'll still be attracting smaller visitors like raccoons and squirrels along with your feathered visitors. Summer feeders need to be carefully maintained to ensure food doesn't grow mold in the moist summer heat, becoming a health hazard for birds. Keeping your feeder mess-free by using seed blocks or suet will also prevent seed spillage onto the ground, which can easily spoil and breed disease. For hummingbird feeders, changing out the nectar twice a week during summer months is crucial to maintaining a healthy feeder.

If you do see any signs of bear activity, bring your feeders inside and contact your local wildlife agency for additional tips to protect your home and yard from bear visits. You can still have birds flock to your yard in the summer without feeders. Put up bird houses, provide water sources, and plant a variety of native plants and shrubs that your local birds will enjoy, without the worry of bringing in bears.