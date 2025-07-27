Two Quick DIY Mulch Glue Recipes To Try Out In Your Garden

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you mulch your garden with a biodegradable material like wood chips or a more permanent option like gravel, you're likely to see fewer weeds and better moisture retention. This means less time spent weeding and watering, plus less money spent on weed-fighting products and utility bills. However, one of the main drawbacks is that mulch can wash away, blow around, or shift to unintended areas when you walk across it. Mulch glue is designed to minimize these problems, helping shredded tree bark, lightweight straw, and even pea gravel stay put. It may even let you refresh your garden's mulch less often since it can extend the life of wood chips and other materials.

In general, mulch glues work on a range of materials, including pine needles and rubber, but not every product offers the same adhesive power or chemical makeup. Though there are eco-friendly varieties on the market, it can be hard to discern if the ones at your local garden center are truly safe for kids, pets, and plants you intend to eat. You can do research and check labels, of course, or you can make your own from non-toxic materials.

There are several ways to make mulch glue from pantry ingredients such as flour and cornstarch. In addition to giving you peace of mind by keeping hard-to-pronounce chemicals out of the mix, homemade mulch glue can save you a chunk of change since store-bought alternatives can cost up to $30 per gallon. For many DIY mulch glue recipes, you'll need a saucepan and a tool for stirring its contents, plus a heat source that can bring your concoction to a boil.