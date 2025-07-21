Upgrade Your Fence With This Clever Idea From HGTV's Property Brothers

Having a privacy fence in your yard has a bevy of benefits. The first and most obvious is that it's more private. Plus, the fence can also corral kids and pets, protect from the elements, and it's one of the outdoor updates that adds value to your home. There is, however, an obvious drawback. The attractive side of the fence faces the neighbors, while you get to see the runners and posts. The Property Brothers understood this and knew just how to enjoy a handsome fence from your own yard. In Season 6, Episode 7 of "Celebrity IOU", Jonathan and Drew revealed the simple solution: Add pickets to both sides of the fence.

In the episode, actress Taraji P. Henson enlists the dynamic duo to upgrade the backyard of her close friend, mentor, and mother figure (and housekeeper), Jahel. Her adored outdoor space is transformed into an amazing getaway, where she can entertain guests or relax by potting plants and enjoying other hobbies. As you can imagine, the results were a big hit.

Traditionally, the attractive side of fences faces the street or the neighbors for a few good reasons. For one thing, it's fence etiquette — call it neighborly or common courtesy — it's just plain considerate. In some cases, you're legally bound to face the good side of the fence outward. Another valid reason is for security. Having a fence at all is one of the home security tips that starts in your backyard. Fence rails are practically a ladder, inviting intruders into your property. Facing your fence the proper way is safer.