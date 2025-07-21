Upgrade Your Fence With This Clever Idea From HGTV's Property Brothers
Having a privacy fence in your yard has a bevy of benefits. The first and most obvious is that it's more private. Plus, the fence can also corral kids and pets, protect from the elements, and it's one of the outdoor updates that adds value to your home. There is, however, an obvious drawback. The attractive side of the fence faces the neighbors, while you get to see the runners and posts. The Property Brothers understood this and knew just how to enjoy a handsome fence from your own yard. In Season 6, Episode 7 of "Celebrity IOU", Jonathan and Drew revealed the simple solution: Add pickets to both sides of the fence.
In the episode, actress Taraji P. Henson enlists the dynamic duo to upgrade the backyard of her close friend, mentor, and mother figure (and housekeeper), Jahel. Her adored outdoor space is transformed into an amazing getaway, where she can entertain guests or relax by potting plants and enjoying other hobbies. As you can imagine, the results were a big hit.
Traditionally, the attractive side of fences faces the street or the neighbors for a few good reasons. For one thing, it's fence etiquette — call it neighborly or common courtesy — it's just plain considerate. In some cases, you're legally bound to face the good side of the fence outward. Another valid reason is for security. Having a fence at all is one of the home security tips that starts in your backyard. Fence rails are practically a ladder, inviting intruders into your property. Facing your fence the proper way is safer.
What to consider when adding pickets to both sides of your fence
Before you jump into a project like this, you'll want to ask yourself a couple of questions. Are you installing a fence from scratch? Are you upgrading an old one? Do you already have an attractive, aesthetically pleasing fence and only want to add pickets to the inside? To start, it's smart to know how much it typically costs to install a wooden privacy fence in your backyard. The average cost of a new fence installation is around $4,000, which includes materials, yard size, overall time, fence height, and other factors. Home Depot's Fence Calculator can get you close to a reliable estimate for your project. Wood costs between $10 and $45 per linear foot, making it a mid-range choice when compared to other materials. If you do the job yourself, you'll have to factor in your time. For a contractor, consider their labor rates and how soon they can start. It's smart to hire a contractor during their off-season.
There are other considerations beyond expense. The double-sided fence may also be more difficult to maintain, as detritus can fall between the pickets, if it's not fully capped. Cleaning or refinishing the inside with weather-resistant stain, for example, may be more troublesome. Also, landscaping may be an issue. For example, weeds could grow between the fences, making it difficult to weed and properly care for your lawn. Consider a low-maintenance grass to keep your lawn weed-free. You could also install weed cloth before adding pickets to your side.