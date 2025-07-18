Bring Entertainment To Your Campsite With This Lightweight, Portable Projector
Sponsored Content. We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Many people venture into the great outdoors to escape the hustle of modern life and reconnect with nature. However, that doesn't mean you have to leave your favorite comforts behind. Instead of squinting at a phone screen or risking damage to your laptop, JMGO offers a better solution. Their portable projectors, including the PicoPlay and PicoPlay+, are perfect for outdoor adventurers who love ending the day with a movie or some music under the stars.
Both PicoPlay models function as compact projectors and speakers in one, acting as entertainment hubs wherever your adventures take you. With an official Google TV operating system and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, it's easy to stream your favorite movies, shows, and playlists – even if you're out in the wilderness. Plus, with Google TV, you can access over 10,000 apps, including hundreds of thousands of streaming titles, depending on which services you subscribe to. The devices also feature multiple port types, including HDMI, USB-A, and USB-C, making it easy to connect.
The PicoPlay and PicoPlay+ offer power in a small package
Both the PicoPlay and PicoPlay+ have 1080P FullHD resolution. Because of the crisp definition, you can watch a movie of any size between 40 and 200 inches, depending on how far away your projector is from your "screen." The standard version has a brightness level of 400 ISO lumens, while the PicoPlay+ has 450 ISO lumens. In the middle of the wilderness, it's the perfect balance — bright enough to enjoy your film clearly on tent walls, rocks, or other surfaces, without being harsh enough to disrupt local wildlife.
The best part is that even with all of this power, the PicoPlay remains light and compact. It weighs a bit more than 730g and measures 3.3 by 3.3 by 6.5 inches, or about the size of a coffee cup. It's easy to take with you on any adventure: simply slip it into a pocket or some spare space in your bag, and you're ready to go. They're not just lightweight, either. These projectors are durable and designed to withstand a range of outdoor elements, ensuring they continue to perform reliably.
These JMGO devices are flexible for any outdoor enthusiast's needs
If all those features weren't enough, there are plenty more to win you over. Both PicoPlay projectors are designed for ease of use and come packed with features to make setup simple. You can change the PicoPlay to vertical or horizontal mode, depending on what suits your setup better. The projectors also include auto focus, auto keystone correction, smart screen alignment, light-shadow filters, and eye protection. All you have to do is pick what you want to watch, set it up at the right distance, and enjoy yourself. Instead of wasting hours trying to get the screen perfect, these projectors do it for you.
The battery life of both the PicoPlay and PicoPlay+ is also impressive. In Eco Mode, they can project for up to 4.5 hours with the help of the power bank stand, which also provides a place to store the projector. If you're planning an extended camping trip, when connected to any power bank with an output of 65W or higher, they can have continuous, cordless use.
The JMGO PicoPlay (white) is available on JMGO's website (real time/discounted price available on Amazon). The JMGO PicoPlay+ (black) is available now on JMGO's website and launching soon in select retail stores in Germany and France. When other outdoor projectors cost around $500, having something powerful and multifunctional for a similar price point will feel like a steal. Additionally, while these are ideal devices for anyone who enjoys spending time outdoors or in nature, they're just as wonderful closer to home. Take your PicoPlay with you to the park or play movies in your backyard for friends and family.