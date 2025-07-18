Bring Entertainment To Your Campsite With This Lightweight, Portable Projector

If all those features weren't enough, there are plenty more to win you over. Both PicoPlay projectors are designed for ease of use and come packed with features to make setup simple. You can change the PicoPlay to vertical or horizontal mode, depending on what suits your setup better. The projectors also include auto focus, auto keystone correction, smart screen alignment, light-shadow filters, and eye protection. All you have to do is pick what you want to watch, set it up at the right distance, and enjoy yourself. Instead of wasting hours trying to get the screen perfect, these projectors do it for you.

The battery life of both the PicoPlay and PicoPlay+ is also impressive. In Eco Mode, they can project for up to 4.5 hours with the help of the power bank stand, which also provides a place to store the projector. If you're planning an extended camping trip, when connected to any power bank with an output of 65W or higher, they can have continuous, cordless use.

The JMGO PicoPlay (white) is available on JMGO's website (real time/discounted price available on Amazon). The JMGO PicoPlay+ (black) is available now on JMGO's website and launching soon in select retail stores in Germany and France. When other outdoor projectors cost around $500, having something powerful and multifunctional for a similar price point will feel like a steal. Additionally, while these are ideal devices for anyone who enjoys spending time outdoors or in nature, they're just as wonderful closer to home. Take your PicoPlay with you to the park or play movies in your backyard for friends and family.