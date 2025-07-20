The Best Method For Propagating Roses In Your Garden

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Roses offer numerous benefits to a landscape, from beautiful blossoms to appealing aromas. You can also create fragrant rose water and nutritious herbal tea from their petals, as well as teas, syrups, and jams from their seed pods, which are known as rose hips. Buying full-grown rose bushes can make a dent in your gardening budget, but it's not the only way to fill your yard with these charmers. Propagating new plants from stem cuttings is surprisingly simple, and you need just one mature bush to do it. This method produces free plantlets that are copies of the parent, and it works on many varieties of these flowers, including English roses, climbing roses, and miniature roses. It's possible to grow baby rose bushes from hardwood, semi-hardwood, or softwood cuttings. Many gardeners find softwood cuttings the easiest to manage. These are green pieces of stem the plant has produced during the current growing season.

You'll need to gather some supplies to take cuttings and plant them in an environment that encourages rooting. Make sure to round up sharp and sanitized pruning shears, a propagation-friendly growing medium such as compost or sterilized potting soil mixed with perlite, pots that are both small and deep, and a rooting hormone like Garden Safe TakeRoot powder. Clear pots are helpful because they make new roots visible as soon as possible, and a diamond file can simplify sharpening your shears. It's also a good idea to have water nearby for keeping the cuttings hydrated, along with plastic bags or bottles for turning your propagation pots into little greenhouses.