Don't Throw Away Tissue Paper, Instead Toss It Into Your Garden Compost

Whether you've run out of wrapping paper or you're unsure how to wrap an oddly shaped birthday present, a festive bag and tissue paper might just save the day. And if you're committed to reusing these materials, you can keep reams of paper out of landfills and reroute chunks of your gifting budget to your savings account. When your tissue paper is too ripped and wrinkled to use, consider tossing it in your compost bin. As the tissue paper breaks down, it becomes a gift for you and your garden — a soil amendment that improves drainage, feeds helpful microorganisms, and delivers nutrients to your vegetables and flowers.

Though tissue paper is capable of being recycled, a lot of recycling centers won't take it because its fibers are tiny and therefore expensive and difficult to process. Considering this, reuse and composting are the most eco-friendly options. In composting lingo, gift wrap and other types of paper are "brown" items. This means that they primarily contribute carbon to compost bins unlike nitrogen-rich "green" items. Tissue paper can help your entire compost pile by soaking up liquid and enhancing air circulation. Biodegradable gift wrap typically breaks down within six weeks thanks to aerobic bacteria and other beneficial microbes in your backyard compost trench or tumbler. It can take much longer to decompose in a landfill, where the process is fueled by anaerobic microbes. These microorganisms also emit methane, a harmful greenhouse gas.