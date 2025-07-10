What Is Snapcamping And Why It Might Be Right For You
Camping has become increasingly trendy over the past decade. However, many Americans still face a shortage of available leisure time. As a result, snapcamping has become a popular way to spend a night or two in the great outdoors without having to drain your vacation days or PTO. In fact, recent data shows that over half of all camping trips in the United States are weekend excursions. So, if you have a busy lifestyle with a full calendar, rather than waiting for one or two big trips a year, you might want to consider snapcamping as a way to get outdoors more often.
While the shortened timespan of snapcamping makes it easier to fit into hectic schedules, that is not the only advantage these abbreviated overnight outdoor experiences offer. Snapcamping affords campers the same benefits typically associated with other camping excursions, such as the opportunity to relax, unplug, and get a little physical exercise. Since it is easier to take multiple snapcamping trips, you will be able to glean these benefits more often.
In addition to the traditional pros of camping, snapcamping has a few unique benefits. Snapcamping not only takes less time, these shorter trips typically cost less money than longer, more elaborate camping trips. You also won't need to pack nearly as much food and gear for a snapcamping trip, which saves time in and of itself. Snapcamping also allows for greater spontaneity, and you will likely also find you don't suffer from a post-trip lag when you return to work. Furthermore, if this is your first time camping alone, snapcamping is perfect since it requires less packing as well as less time outdoors on your own.
Tips for successful snapcamping
To have a successful and enjoyable snapcamping experience, you should keep things simple. But, although snapcamping involves short trips, it shouldn't necessarily be confused with car camping. It is certainly possible to snapcamp while sleeping in your vehicle, but if car camping isn't right for you, then by all means, pitch a tent. That said, if you are going the tent route while snapcamping, you want to be sure and get an easy-to-erect model such as the Coleman Sundome Camping Tent. That way you don't waste too much of your limited time setting up and breaking down.
This philosophy applies to all the gear you utilize for snapcamping. Again, you won't need as much gear as a long-haul trip, but you will still need some of the basics, such as a lantern or light source and emergency preparedness kit. Additionally, while you want to keep your packing to a minimum, you will need an adequate supply of food and water. On snapcamping trips, you can still cook your favorite campfire meals if you so choose. However, given the few meals you'll be having on such a trip, you can also easily get by on pre-packaged meals. If you are planning on cooking, be it on an open fire or a cook stove, you can also save time by doing the prep work for your meals at home before heading out on your trip.
Beyond simplifying your campsite and tasks, you should be realistic about snapcamping locales. Again, the whole idea of snapcamping is to provide a quick getaway for a night or two. Every hour you spend on the road driving to or from your destination cuts into the time you have available to spend outdoors. So, it's typically best to look for close-to-home areas for snapcamping.