The Top-Rated Costco Mulch And Fertilizers, Based On Reviews

Protecting and helping your plants thrive involves a number of steps. Adding mulch to newly planted plants is a common practice with many benefits — such as locking in moisture and keeping a plant's soil at an even temperature — that helps plants get firmly established. PlantBest MegaMulch expanding coconut coir ($28) is a top-rated mulch that is simple to use and produces beautiful results. The product is compressed, all-natural, and organic. One box covers up to 40 square feet, expanding to 5 cubic feet once it's laid down (so you get the equivalent of about three-and-a-half bags of mulch per box), and lasts up to two years. It is important to mulch at the right time of year so you don't harm your plants but when it is time, this top-rated mulch is sure to do the job.

With over 1,900 reviews at the time of this writing and a 4.4 star review, customers rave about the benefits of this mulch like username myopine, who used MegaMulch to cover a 7' x 11' area and loved the results, saying despite the price it compared favorably to wood mulch because it expanse, and unlike wood, doesn't splinter. Claire W, says it's easy to spread and liked the color contrast it provided against her plants. Some problems reviewers have mentioned include the length of time it can take to soak up the water when activating it, that the color fades to a dull brown quickly, and the price per item is higher than bagged mulch. Some reviewers say the mulch permanently stained their patios or sidewalks, but others reported no staining. Regarding the price comments, most reviewers say the price is well worth it and would choose Costco's Mega Mulch expanding coconut coir over bagged mulch every time.