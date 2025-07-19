The Top-Rated Costco Mulch And Fertilizers, Based On Reviews
A lovely garden space can take a lot of work but the rewards and the satisfaction felt when you look at it makes that work more than worth it. Part of the process in getting those beautiful garden spaces include the use of mulch and fertilizer, providing a good foundation for the flowers and plants you add to your garden. If you want to enhance the health and look of your plants and flowers, take a look at these recommended, top-rated mulches and fertilizers from Costco.
Many homeowners use mulch to build up and enhance flower beds, or lay it around trees and along fence lines, so it's important to choose the right mulch for the job. Costco carries options like Mega Mulch expanding coconut coir, which is easy to use and looks beautiful when it is applied to flower beds. Likewise, once your plants are in the ground, it is always a good idea to feed them ("plant food" is an informal term for fertilizer), especially as they are getting established. Once again, head to Costco for top-rated Miracle Gro Shake n Feed. It will do a great job providing plants and flowers with the necessary nutrients they need to be healthy.
MegaMulch expanding coconut coir
Protecting and helping your plants thrive involves a number of steps. Adding mulch to newly planted plants is a common practice with many benefits — such as locking in moisture and keeping a plant's soil at an even temperature — that helps plants get firmly established. PlantBest MegaMulch expanding coconut coir ($28) is a top-rated mulch that is simple to use and produces beautiful results. The product is compressed, all-natural, and organic. One box covers up to 40 square feet, expanding to 5 cubic feet once it's laid down (so you get the equivalent of about three-and-a-half bags of mulch per box), and lasts up to two years. It is important to mulch at the right time of year so you don't harm your plants but when it is time, this top-rated mulch is sure to do the job.
With over 1,900 reviews at the time of this writing and a 4.4 star review, customers rave about the benefits of this mulch like username myopine, who used MegaMulch to cover a 7' x 11' area and loved the results, saying despite the price it compared favorably to wood mulch because it expanse, and unlike wood, doesn't splinter. Claire W, says it's easy to spread and liked the color contrast it provided against her plants. Some problems reviewers have mentioned include the length of time it can take to soak up the water when activating it, that the color fades to a dull brown quickly, and the price per item is higher than bagged mulch. Some reviewers say the mulch permanently stained their patios or sidewalks, but others reported no staining. Regarding the price comments, most reviewers say the price is well worth it and would choose Costco's Mega Mulch expanding coconut coir over bagged mulch every time.
Miracle-Gro Shake 'n Feed all purpose plant food
Plant fertilizers and food improve the health of your plants by making them more resistant to diseases and helps them resist drought conditions. Fertilizing your garden so the plants are protected all winter is just one aspect of plant health. It is important to use these plant nutrients properly to prevent over feeding which can result in damaged roots, known as fertilizer burn. Miracle Gro has been around since 1951 and is a well-known and trusted name in the gardening world. Miracle Gro Shake 'n Feed All Purpose Plant Food ($28) is an all-purpose fertilizer that is convenient to apply and is designed to be re-applied every three months. The concentrated granule format aids in storage and in precisely controlling distribution.
With 900 reviews and a 4.7 star rating, Miracle Gro Shake 'n Feed is a top-rated fertilizer that can be used in gardens and on container plants equally well. One reviewer with the username fayj says while sprinkling this product from a cup makes it easy for anyone to apply, the filled container may be too heavy for some people. Uncle Larry, another reviewer, states he has used this product for years and that is good for indoor and outdoor plants. Shirley reports bright flowers and greener leaves from her experience using it on her plants and highly recommends it. The very few negative comments regarding this product are mostly about the heaviness of the 8-pound jug. One reviewer, Mary Beth, had a package issue where the product came open during shipping, spreading granules everywhere "like cat litter everywhere."
Scott's MAX Weed and Feed
Another top-rated fertilizer packs an extra punch by killing weeds along with feeding the lawn. Scotts MAX Weed & Feed ($80) has a 4.3 star rating and 243 reviews as of this writing. The granule-based fertilizer in the 40-pound package covers over 14,000 square feet of lawn with its premium formula. It's designed to kill clover, dandelions, and other broad-leaf weeds while adding essential nutrients to the lawn.
Reviewers love this product and rave about how green their yards have become since using it like. Reviewer Chad that states Scott's MAX Weed & Feed is one of the best products they have used for their lawn, which quickly became much greener. Nipper, another reviewer has been a Scott's customer for years but recently tried this product and raved about how lush and thick his lawn has become. Some negative reviews found the product ineffective, particularly at killing weeds. Some of these reviewers still mention how green their grass has become. Other issues include torn packaging on delivery, and the fineness of the pellets, with one reviewer, Mike, comparing it to sand.
Methodology
These top-rated products were chosen based on their high star ratings and large number of positive reviews on the Costco site as well as other sites that sing their praises. Some were also chosen due to their well-known brand names with strong, long-standing reputations. Reviews that dove into specifics were also weighted, as were those stating they would continue to purchase and use a product for a long time to come.