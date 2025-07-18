Think Twice Before Adventuring In These Snake-Filled Lakes And Rivers In Nebraska

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are a total of 29 species of snakes slithering across Nebraska. Luckily, only a handful of those are venomous. Copperheads and 3 varieties of rattlesnakes — massasauga, prairie, and timber — are the only dangerous types of snakes living in the Cornhusker State. Nebraska is also home to over 80,000 miles of river and numerous lakes that are popular outdoor recreation areas. During the warm weather months, there is ample reason to exercise caution when adventuring in some of these lakes and rivers, which have a resident population of both venomous and non-venomous serpents.

Those who do head to the water in Nebraska will find there is somewhat of a corridor in the northeast and east-central portion of the state which is relatively snake-free, at least in regards to venomous species. However, the entire western half of the state is home to prairie rattlers, which is by far the most common venomous snake in Nebraska. The southeast corner of the state, on the other hand, has no prairie rattlers, but does have a population of copperheads, as well as timber and massasauga rattlesnakes.

What is notably absent from Nebraska waters are water moccasins. Although there are some non-venomous water snakes and rattlesnakes are capable of swimming, the biggest threat of encountering a venomous snake in Nebraska is on the land adjacent to these water bodies. However, most often it is human behaviors that incite snake bites, such as not being aware of your surroundings or attempting to handle snakes. Never attempt to approach or handle a snake should you encounter one, even if you believe it to be non-venomous. If overnighting, you should also take steps to keep your campsite snake-free with easy tips, such as choosing the proper campsite, making noise, and using repellents.