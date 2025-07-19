Get Rid Of Weeds In Your Lawn With The Help Of A Bar Cart Staple

Have you ever rewarded yourself with a martini after completing a long list of gardening tasks? If you answered yes or can imagine yourself doing this, consider using vodka to banish weeds from your yard. Vodka is just one type of alcohol that can be diluted and used in this way. You may get similar results with other spirits from your bar cart too. Whether you choose vodka, tequila, or that bottle of chartreuse that's been gathering dust since last Halloween, turning it into a spray can help you control weeds without bleach or glyphosate-based herbicides. For full weed-fighting power, you'll need a couple of other ingredients as well.

If you don't finish that celebratory martini, you might be able to use the leftovers to remove spurge weed and other stubborn lawn invaders — or, at the very least, weaken them. Enjoying a drink that contains more than vodka and vermouth? Don't worry. It's okay if the cocktail contains melting ice or a bit of juice. You'll need to water down the alcohol when creating your weed-fighting spray, and these ingredients can help. Bits of sugar and salt are fine too. In fact, they may support your weed-fighting efforts since they're components of quite a few other DIY herbicides. Also grab some dish soap as you prepare to make your spray. In general, you'll need about 1 oz. of alcohol for every 2 cups of water or other liquid, plus a tiny squirt of dish soap.