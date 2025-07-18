How To Choose Between A Cylinder And Rotary Lawn Mower

If you're looking for a new lawn mower, you probably want something that's going to get the job done quickly and require the least amount of maintenance. If you're like most people, you'll also want to prioritize affordability and durability. Choosing the wrong mower is one of the most common mistakes homeowners make. That's why it's always a good idea to look at as many options as you can find on the market.

Your first decision is a simple one: Should you purchase a cylinder or a rotary mower? You're probably most familiar with the rotary mower, and if you visit any Lowe's or Home Depot, that's the mower design that's most commonly sold. This is also the most common type of mower that you see people operating in their yards. It has four wheels and a blade that rotates horizontally, chopping the grass as it turns, and it's usually the more affordable mower.

Cylinder mowers are more precise. They have a fixed blade and a rotating cylinder that mow grass to a precise finish. They are commonly used on the greens of golf courses to cut grass to a very low length without damaging the "leaves," which are the blades of the grass. Cylinder mowers often don't even have wheels, just a roller on the front that keeps the mower moving across the lawn. Like the rotary mower, they're powered by gas engines. While these mowers are most commonly used by professional landscapers, there's no reason why a regular homeowner can't use them to perfect their backyard.