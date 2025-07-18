A Beautiful Succulent That'll Have Hummingbirds Flocking To Your Yard
If you live in an area prone to droughts, finding the perfect plant for your yard can be difficult. This is especially true if you want one that balances aesthetic appeal with low-maintenance care and has a knack for attracting fascinating wildlife such as hummingbirds. Thankfully, there is a plant that checks all these boxes — you may just be looking at the wrong section in the plant store.
While many people think of traditional flowers and big blooms when wanting to attract more hummingbirds to their yard, that isn't the only option available. Instead, you can plant a variety of plants to attract birds to your yard, and the scarlet hedgehog cactus (Echinocereus coccineus) just happens to be one of them. As a succulent, the scarlet hedgehog cactus is drought-tolerant and requires little attention other than occasional watering and ample sunlight. However, with its large, bright red flowers, it's a perfect choice for attracting hummingbirds as well as other helpful pollinators like bees.
So if you're interested in an untraditional plant pick for attracting hummingbirds, the scarlet hedgehog cactus can be a great option. However, before adding this plant to your outdoor collection, it's important to make sure you live in an area where it's safe to do so — both for the plant itself and your local wildlife. Take some time to research your specific area and learn more about how your conditions could impact the growth of this cactus and if the plant itself could negatively impact the environment.
How to grow the scarlet hedgehog cactus
Once you've decided if the scarlet hedgehog cactus is the right choice for your hummingbird-friendly garden, you may be wondering how you can grow this unique plant. While succulents are overall considered fuss-free plants that are good for beginners because of their easy-going care needs, one of the main things to be aware of is how to water them.
Although scarlet hedgehog cacti are drought-tolerant, they still require regular watering. However, while overwatering is a common mistake most beginner gardeners make, for the scarlet hedgehog cactus, it can be deadly. As a result, avoid leaving the soil soggy or waterlogged. Give the soil time to completely dry out between watering, and reduce how often you water this eye-catching plant during the winter months.
With watering squared away, caring for your scarlet hedgehog cactus can be simple. They thrive in USDA zones 8 to 11. If you live in this area, you can plant them outside — so long as you provide them protection from frost if needed. Outside of these regions, you may want to plant your scarlet hedgehog cactus in a pot and place it indoors as needed depending on the weather. Light is an absolute requirement for healthy growth, so you'll want to ensure that your scarlet hedgehog receives plenty each day. If indoors during cold spells, make sure to place your cactus by a south-facing window to boost its sun exposure.