A Beautiful Succulent That'll Have Hummingbirds Flocking To Your Yard

If you live in an area prone to droughts, finding the perfect plant for your yard can be difficult. This is especially true if you want one that balances aesthetic appeal with low-maintenance care and has a knack for attracting fascinating wildlife such as hummingbirds. Thankfully, there is a plant that checks all these boxes — you may just be looking at the wrong section in the plant store.

While many people think of traditional flowers and big blooms when wanting to attract more hummingbirds to their yard, that isn't the only option available. Instead, you can plant a variety of plants to attract birds to your yard, and the scarlet hedgehog cactus (Echinocereus coccineus) just happens to be one of them. As a succulent, the scarlet hedgehog cactus is drought-tolerant and requires little attention other than occasional watering and ample sunlight. However, with its large, bright red flowers, it's a perfect choice for attracting hummingbirds as well as other helpful pollinators like bees.

So if you're interested in an untraditional plant pick for attracting hummingbirds, the scarlet hedgehog cactus can be a great option. However, before adding this plant to your outdoor collection, it's important to make sure you live in an area where it's safe to do so — both for the plant itself and your local wildlife. Take some time to research your specific area and learn more about how your conditions could impact the growth of this cactus and if the plant itself could negatively impact the environment.