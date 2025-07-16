What To Know Before Planting The Trendy Cupcake Zinnias In Your Garden

Weather seems to be one of the biggest factors influencing the results you get from your cupcake zinnias. Flowers grown in cooler, milder climates tend to have more success with the full scabiosa cupcake-shaped blooms than those living in hotter climates, whether dry or humid. Even in the right climates the percentages of zinnias that produce the big blooms is reported to be only about 10-15% and can be as low as 1% for many gardeners. Some factors that can improve your chances of big blooms are how much you water, the type of soil, how much sun they get, and whether you sow directly into the soil or start them in pots and transplant. In addition, some varieties are more successful, with Oklahoma zinnias having near perfect results if properly raised.

Consistently weell-watered zinnias do the best when it comes time to produce blooms. If the zinnias are too stressed, they will do what they can to redirect their energy so they don't die, going from double to single blooms. You don't need to waterlog them, but make sure they get regularly, evenly, and deeply. Plant them in well-draining soil and make sure they get lots of sun. Zinnias don't tolerate transplanting well so if at all possible direct sow them where you want them to bloom. The direct-sow tip applies to planting them in containers also. Transplant shock can cause the flowers to revert to single blooms so the least amount of stress you can put on them the better to increase your percentage of pretty double cupcake blooms.