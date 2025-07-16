How To Choose Between Dry And Hydro Seed For Your Lawn

A lot of work goes into having a beautiful, green lawn. Whether you are sorting through lawncare myths you can stop believing or deciding on the best time of day to water your lawn, there are many things you can do to get that picture-perfect yard of your dreams. One important decision that homeowners make regarding their yards is which type of grass seed is right for the lawn and what type of seeding method to use. There are two main seeding methods used for lawns: Dry seeding and hydro seeding. The two methods are very different, and both have their pros and cons.

Dry seeding is the traditional method of seeding a lawn that involves spreading seeds over soil that has been prepared beforehand. The seeds are spread by hand or with a push spreader. After seeding, the seeds are covered with a very thin layer of soil or mulch to improve seed germination and to protect the seeds from birds and other animals that are interested in eating them. Hydro seeding involves the technique of mixing water, mulch, grass seed, and fertilizer, then spraying it onto prepared soil using a special hydroseeding machine. After spraying it on the soil, the mix sticks to the ground and provides the perfect conditions for fast seed germination and growth. How do you decide which method is best for your yard? Consider your budget, the size of the space you are seeding, how fast you want results, and whether you want to DIY it or would rather hire someone. Read the pros and cons of each method below to see which one works the best for your needs.