Repurpose Extra Golf Tees For A Clever Seed Starting Hack

Basil, thyme, and a host of other culinary herbs double as natural pest repellants when planted in the garden, but one of the trickiest parts about growing these plants is handling their tiny seeds. In addition to being hard to see, they're difficult to pick up and place in the right position in a seed-starting tray, pot, or in-ground garden. It's easy to drop to many of them in one spot, sow them at the wrong depth, or simply lose them to a breeze. Making seed-starting tape can prevent these problems, but it requires some prep work. If you need to sow some itty-bitty seeds right away, a spare golf tee may be your best tool.

A golf tee's tip can help you nail the depth and spacing of herb seeds. It's also handy for sowing the incredibly small seeds of popular crops such as lettuce and carrots, as well as botanical eye candy like tropical orchids. Plus, the tee's tip can help you pick up tiny seeds when wetted slightly. The surface tension of the water helps the seed stick to surfaces such as tee tips and the ends of thin paintbrush handles.

Though some gardeners use toothpicks for sowing tiny seeds, a golf tee is simpler to manipulate, especially if you suffer from mild hand tremors, arthritis, or another issue that affects finger dexterity. A tee is thicker than a toothpick and therefore easier to grab and maneuver, even if your hands are giving you trouble. Its tip is also larger than that of a toothpick, so it doesn't require as much precision when being used to pick up a speck-sized seed.