Making Starting Seeds Easier With This Must-Try DIY Seed Tape

To make seed tape, cut your paper into long strips that are about ½ inch across. Check the recommended spacing for the seeds you've selected. Then use your ruler and pencil to mark where each seed should go on the tape. Write the date and seed type on the tape if you'll be planting it at a later time. Next, make an adhesive by combining equal parts of flour and water. You won't need much, so start with a teaspoon or so of each ingredient. Blend them together until they're smooth. If you're using cornstarch, mix it with boiling water. Let the adhesive cool before seeds come into contact with it.

When your adhesive is ready, use your paintbrush to dab it on each mark you've made on the paper strips. Afterward, drop one or more seeds onto each sticky spot. If you're working with lettuce seeds or something just as minuscule, put two or three of them on each dab of adhesive. Have slightly bigger seeds from spinach, marigolds, or other plants? Affixing one to each sticky spot should be fine. Then, place the tape somewhere it will dry quickly. A warm place with good air circulation is ideal.

Once the adhesive dries, store the seed tape in sealable plastic bags. When it's time to plant your tape, make sure to place it at the correct depth and keep it damp until the seeds sprout. If you're planting seeds with thick exteriors, consider moistening them with vinegar, a hack that promotes germination. You could also sprinkle them with cinnamon, which some gardeners use as a rooting agent.

