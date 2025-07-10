Repurpose Wood Pallets For A Low Cost Balcony Privacy Screen

Nosy neighbors, loud kids, barking dogs — there are plenty of reasons why you might want to put up a screen, fence, or hedge to add privacy to your outdoor space. But these solutions may not always be on budget. Fortunately, a creative DIY of an old wooden pallet is an inexpensive and easy alternative that you can create in an afternoon, adding style and privacy to your balcony or deck.

Wooden pallets are built to be strong, supporting appliances, furniture, and heavy garden supplies in storage and transport. These sturdy, slatted foundations can be leaned up against a balcony railing and filled with flowers and plants, creating a living wall that will shield your neighbors as well as add color and life to your space.

Prep your pallet with a sander to smooth the surface, and remove any extra slats you might not need. Add a wood stain and/or sealer to ensure your pallet will withstand the elements. You can even paint it a fun color or use chalkboard paint for plant labelling. Staple some inexpensive landscape fabric in between the front and back slats to create troughs you can fill with compost and soil. Next, lean your pallet upright against your balcony railing in the optimal place to block prying eyes. Finally, add your mix of plants and soil. You can even grow herbs or strawberries in your pallet. You can also use brackets to attach inexpensive plastic pots or troughs to the exterior of the slats and fill those with flowers or veggies.