Repurpose Wood Pallets For A Low Cost Balcony Privacy Screen
Nosy neighbors, loud kids, barking dogs — there are plenty of reasons why you might want to put up a screen, fence, or hedge to add privacy to your outdoor space. But these solutions may not always be on budget. Fortunately, a creative DIY of an old wooden pallet is an inexpensive and easy alternative that you can create in an afternoon, adding style and privacy to your balcony or deck.
Wooden pallets are built to be strong, supporting appliances, furniture, and heavy garden supplies in storage and transport. These sturdy, slatted foundations can be leaned up against a balcony railing and filled with flowers and plants, creating a living wall that will shield your neighbors as well as add color and life to your space.
Prep your pallet with a sander to smooth the surface, and remove any extra slats you might not need. Add a wood stain and/or sealer to ensure your pallet will withstand the elements. You can even paint it a fun color or use chalkboard paint for plant labelling. Staple some inexpensive landscape fabric in between the front and back slats to create troughs you can fill with compost and soil. Next, lean your pallet upright against your balcony railing in the optimal place to block prying eyes. Finally, add your mix of plants and soil. You can even grow herbs or strawberries in your pallet. You can also use brackets to attach inexpensive plastic pots or troughs to the exterior of the slats and fill those with flowers or veggies.
Use caution when working with a pallet
Pallets are made of rough wood and may have been recycled multiple times before, so wear gloves and beware of splinters, broken pieces, and protruding nails. Avoid treated pallets, which can contain toxic sources of methyl bromide or other pesticides. They're stamped with MB or other letters indicating they've been chemically treated.
Consider using lighter weight "stringer pallets", where the two sides of slats are connected by long, thin boards instead of heavy block pallets, which have solid wood blocks sandwiched in between the two sides. Lighter pallets will be easier to work with and maneuver, and they're a better bet for elevated balconies and decks. You can lean multiple pallets side by side for a fence-like appearance. The containers or troughs of soil will dry out quickly with all that vertical air flow, so make sure to check moisture daily. Following these tips, your pallet will soon be transformed into a simplified version of a stunning plant wall that will provide visual interest and privacy for years to come.