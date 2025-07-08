Amazon Prime Day 2025: 4 Top-Rated Gardening Sets That Are Perfect For The Beginner Gardener

If you're just starting out with gardening, picking up the basics can go a long way. The Fiskars 3-in-1 garden tool set includes a trowel, transplanter, and cultivator. As a result, it's a great choice to cover your main gardening tasks like weeding, transplanting seedlings, or aerating and removing the soil. These tools are made of cast-aluminum with Fiskar's SoftGrip handles for a comfortable, ergonomic hold and steady grip.

The tool set is currently 46% off at $16.66 (normal discount is 35% on $30.99). They also have high reviews, with 4.7 stars across more than 11,000 reviews. These reviews pertain not only to the 3-in-1 gardening set itself but to each of the tools if purchased individually, helping provide a clear idea of what to expect for each part of this set.

One reviewer, Melissa, had this to say: "Wonderful set of gardening tools. Strong, well made with comfortable grip handles". This sentiment was shared among many other reviewers as well, including Leslie, who said, "If you don't know much about gardening, get this set. You will look and feel like you know what you are doing."

While many people rated the Fiskars gardening set positively, there were a few words of caution among its reviews, mostly pertaining to size. One reviewer, CL, said, "if you have small to medium sized indoor plants, this might be too big for you", while username chinalifebooks added in their comment, "If you have extremely small hands these handles might be a bit thick for you." Still other reviewers found the tools shorter and smaller than expected, or that the tools weren't as sturdy as they'd hoped.