The Cute But Dangerous Creature To Look Out For On Some Of California's Most Popular Beaches
A visit to sunny California isn't complete without a trip to the beach. Up and down the coast of this magnificent state you'll find golden sands, rugged cliffs, sea caves, and one cute creature you may be tempted to get close to, the California sea lion (Zalophus californianus). But don't be fooled by this lumbering, whiskered sea mammal with the honking bark and tiny ears. Sea lions are surprisingly aggressive, territorial, and fast. Get too close and you risk being attacked by one of these toothy marine mammals, and your chance of getting away isn't good.
One colony of sea lions in La Jolla Cove, California, a gorgeous crescent of sandy beach flanked by high cliffs, has been called out for its conflicts with the throngs of tourists attracted to this stunning landmark. Too many selfie-seeking visitors were disturbing the sea lions in La Jolla and risking attack, so part of the area was closed to public access to protect both people and marine mammals in 2023.
It isn't just on land that you need to look out for sea lions. Like other creatures you should beware of when swimming in California's waters, sea lions can be aggressive in the ocean, where they can swim up to 25 miles an hour and turn on a dime. What's worse, algal blooms in warming ocean waters produce a neurotoxin that can make sea lions behave even more unpredictably, and it's thought to be the reason for several recent attacks on swimmers and surfers.
How and where to safely view sea lions
Despite these known dangers, people are the reason sea lion populations are now thriving in California. In the mid-20th century, sea lion colonies plummeted due to hunting and ocean pollution, prompting protections in 1972 under the Marine Mammal Protection Act. A huge success, this act protected these mammals from harassment, leading to a population comeback.
You can now view these magnificent creatures up and down the California coast. Southern California is where sea lions go to breed and have their young, and in May through June, you're likely to see darling baby sea lions alongside their moms on the sands and rocky shorelines. In the fall and winter months, you are almost guaranteed to see these gregarious animals further north on Pier 39 in San Francisco, where a colony of sea lions has claimed an area of floating wooden docks for the past several decades. You'll also find these creatures hanging around the wharves and kelp beds of Santa Cruz and Monterey Bay, and a beach full of resting sea lions is just one of the secrets of Redwood National Park you may encounter.
Staying safe on your next wildlife-watching adventure means keeping your distance. The state of California says to stay at least 50 feet away from sea lions and other marine mammals. Along with being dangerous, harassing a sea lion will bring you a hefty fine. Luckily, many popular sea lion spots in California have viewing platforms or walkways from which to safely admire these impressive marine mammals.