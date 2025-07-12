The Cute But Dangerous Creature To Look Out For On Some Of California's Most Popular Beaches

A visit to sunny California isn't complete without a trip to the beach. Up and down the coast of this magnificent state you'll find golden sands, rugged cliffs, sea caves, and one cute creature you may be tempted to get close to, the California sea lion (Zalophus californianus). But don't be fooled by this lumbering, whiskered sea mammal with the honking bark and tiny ears. Sea lions are surprisingly aggressive, territorial, and fast. Get too close and you risk being attacked by one of these toothy marine mammals, and your chance of getting away isn't good.

One colony of sea lions in La Jolla Cove, California, a gorgeous crescent of sandy beach flanked by high cliffs, has been called out for its conflicts with the throngs of tourists attracted to this stunning landmark. Too many selfie-seeking visitors were disturbing the sea lions in La Jolla and risking attack, so part of the area was closed to public access to protect both people and marine mammals in 2023.

It isn't just on land that you need to look out for sea lions. Like other creatures you should beware of when swimming in California's waters, sea lions can be aggressive in the ocean, where they can swim up to 25 miles an hour and turn on a dime. What's worse, algal blooms in warming ocean waters produce a neurotoxin that can make sea lions behave even more unpredictably, and it's thought to be the reason for several recent attacks on swimmers and surfers.