How To Repurpose Cotton Sheets For Landscaping Fabric In Your Garden

Dealing with garden weeds eats up lots of time, especially when you need to remove spurge weed or other aggressive growers. If you're keen on avoiding commercial herbicides, weed smothering is an alternative to consider. Placing landscaping fabric over a big patch of soil is an efficient way to deprive weeds and their seeds of sunlight. Unfortunately, this fabric is usually made of synthetic fibers, which pollute the environment and take years to break down. To dodge these problems, swap landscaping fabric for a bedsheet that will decompose in your garden. Repurposing cotton sheets in this way also diverts them from landfills, improves soil quality, and saves you money. As the sheets return to the earth, they add carbon and other nutrients to your garden and fortify microbes that support plant health.

You can install a bedsheet weed barrier just as you'd install landscaping fabric, spreading it over a swath of soil and securing it with a product like Feed Garden's 50-pack of 6-inch landscape staples. Unlike a plastic tarp, a cotton sheet lets air and water through when used as a weed barrier. This lets plants growing above it get the oxygen and hydration they need. It also feeds the types of microbes that nourish your soil without emitting methane, a harmful greenhouse gas. When it comes to gardening, the main difference between a bedsheet and landscaping fabric is biodegradability. Landscaping fabric containing synthetic fibers, especially plastics like polypropylene, takes hundreds of years to decompose. Many plastics release microplastics into the soil and air as they degrade. These unhealthy particles are often ingested by humans and animals, especially when they creep into water supplies.