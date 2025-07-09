The Breathtaking Canadian Canyon That's Considered One Of The Most Dangerous Spots In The World
Although it may not be widely known, Scimitar Canyon is a breathtaking Canadian canyon that's considered one of the most dangerous spots in the world. Because of its remoteness and extremely dangerous terrain, adventuring in Scimitar Canyon is certainly something only true thrillseekers are brave enough to try. In fact, it wasn't until 2017 that a handful of kayakers made a successful descent of Scimitar Canyon. Since that time, there has been a smattering of others, mostly kayakers and mountaineers, who have descended into the canyon's depths.
The dangers of Scimitar Canyon are obvious from first glance. The 20-kilometer canyon was carved through millennia by the Ram River. The walls of the canyon are steep and jagged, while the water of the river flowing between the walls is extremely swift and treacherous. Additionally, as is the case with any canyon, Scimitar Canyon is also prone to dangerous flash flooding. Given the inherent risks of Scimitar Canyon, only very highly skilled and well-prepared adventurers should consider exploring the harsh beauty of the area.
The extremely remote location adds to the aura of Scimitar Canyon
Scimitar Canyon is located within the Nahanni National Park Reserve in Canada's Northwest Territories. As the name implies, this vast tract of land lies in the northern portion of Canada. While much of the Northwest Territories extends into the Arctic Circle, Nahanni sits farther south. However, don't be fooled — this northern location still results in extremely harsh weather conditions at times, and the entire territory is very sparsely populated.
Despite covering more than a million square kilometers, the Northwest Territories has a population of only around 40,000 people. The majority of those who live there are from various Indigenous communities, and Nahanni National Park Reserve has actually been designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Given the remoteness of the territory in which it's found, it is not a surprise the Nahanni National Park Reserve itself is quite isolated. It takes some logistical planning in order to even access the park. In fact, there are no roads leading to the Nahanni National Park Reserve. The only ways in are by float plane or a very long, rigorous backcountry hike. Considering how rugged this area is, anyone looking to visit Scimitar Canyon and/or Nahanni National Park Reserve absolutely needs to be prepared with essential emergency supplies. Additionally, given the high bear population in the Northwest Territories, it is advisable to carry and know how to use bear spray, such as SABRE Frontiersman.