The Breathtaking Canadian Canyon That's Considered One Of The Most Dangerous Spots In The World

Scimitar Canyon is located within the Nahanni National Park Reserve in Canada's Northwest Territories. As the name implies, this vast tract of land lies in the northern portion of Canada. While much of the Northwest Territories extends into the Arctic Circle, Nahanni sits farther south. However, don't be fooled — this northern location still results in extremely harsh weather conditions at times, and the entire territory is very sparsely populated.

Despite covering more than a million square kilometers, the Northwest Territories has a population of only around 40,000 people. The majority of those who live there are from various Indigenous communities, and Nahanni National Park Reserve has actually been designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Given the remoteness of the territory in which it's found, it is not a surprise the Nahanni National Park Reserve itself is quite isolated. It takes some logistical planning in order to even access the park. In fact, there are no roads leading to the Nahanni National Park Reserve. The only ways in are by float plane or a very long, rigorous backcountry hike. Considering how rugged this area is, anyone looking to visit Scimitar Canyon and/or Nahanni National Park Reserve absolutely needs to be prepared with essential emergency supplies. Additionally, given the high bear population in the Northwest Territories, it is advisable to carry and know how to use bear spray, such as SABRE Frontiersman.