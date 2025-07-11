A Simple Tent Lantern Idea That'll Make Use Of An Extra Water Bottle

It's getting dark, it's too rainy outside to leave the tent, but it's also too early to call it a night. It may be fun to chat with your tentmates or get your hiking gear ready for the next day. You immediately think of that camping lantern you purchased specifically for this trip only to find you left it at home, still in the box. Your buddies also didn't think to bring theirs. This isn't one of those luxurious glamping spots for camping in comfort with wi-fi and power in your shelter, either. Now what? Well, if your phone is charged, it turns out you can illuminate the whole tent easily with materials on hand.

When it comes to good ol' tent camping, a situation like this often requires a little ingenuity. You can instantly whip up your own completely safe light source that works well in tents and other small, enclosed spaces like caves and porta-johns. TikToker sydneyraz shows that all you need is your cellphone and a translucent bottle filled with water. To get started, choose any water bottle that's translucent and full or nearly full. If using a basic bottle of water from a store, peel the label off to maximize the light emanating from the bottle. Make sure your phone has a decent charge if you plan to use your makeshift lantern for a while, as it requires use of your phone's flashlight, and the flashlight feature sometimes isn't available with a low battery. A battery-powered phone charger or power bank is one of those hiking essentials that comes in handy for emergencies, and for situations like this.