A Simple Tent Lantern Idea That'll Make Use Of An Extra Water Bottle
It's getting dark, it's too rainy outside to leave the tent, but it's also too early to call it a night. It may be fun to chat with your tentmates or get your hiking gear ready for the next day. You immediately think of that camping lantern you purchased specifically for this trip only to find you left it at home, still in the box. Your buddies also didn't think to bring theirs. This isn't one of those luxurious glamping spots for camping in comfort with wi-fi and power in your shelter, either. Now what? Well, if your phone is charged, it turns out you can illuminate the whole tent easily with materials on hand.
When it comes to good ol' tent camping, a situation like this often requires a little ingenuity. You can instantly whip up your own completely safe light source that works well in tents and other small, enclosed spaces like caves and porta-johns. TikToker sydneyraz shows that all you need is your cellphone and a translucent bottle filled with water. To get started, choose any water bottle that's translucent and full or nearly full. If using a basic bottle of water from a store, peel the label off to maximize the light emanating from the bottle. Make sure your phone has a decent charge if you plan to use your makeshift lantern for a while, as it requires use of your phone's flashlight, and the flashlight feature sometimes isn't available with a low battery. A battery-powered phone charger or power bank is one of those hiking essentials that comes in handy for emergencies, and for situations like this.
Fill that water bottle up and let the light shine
@sidneyraz
i’ve experienced the opposite and don’t want you to #campinghacks #chubbiesshorts #takemyadvice♬ original sound - sidneyraz
Turn on your phone's flashlight, then set the phone face down on a flat surface — such as a guidebook or camp table — so the flashlight points upward. Set the water bottle on top of the phone so the flashlight shines through the water. Voila, instant tent lantern. Light is bent and refracted by water. The sides and curves of the bottle contribute to bending and spreading the light, bouncing it around like facets on a diamond. The result is a more diffuse light source that fills a small room, rather than a harsh, targeted light beam like a flashlight.
Using this lantern setup also frees your hands from the flashlight to organize your gear, enjoy a late-night meal, or simply relax and tell ghost stories with your friends. If someone has a tinted bottle, swap it out for the clear one for a little colorful fun. If perchance no one has a small water bottle, a gallon jug of water also works like a lantern if you shine a flashlight or headlamp through it. To use it with a headlamp, strap the lamp around the jug and shine the light through it instead of out into the tent.
Even if you don't need a lantern, or don't have a plastic water bottle, metal versions can also come in handy while camping. On a chilly night, fill it with hot water for a simple way to warm your sleeping bag without electricity. On hot days, freezing bottles of water and using them both as cooler ice and drinking water is a simple ice hiking hack that can keep you hydrated. Frozen bottles work great for the lamp trick as well.