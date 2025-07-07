Add Structure To Your Garden With The Help Of Repurposed Clothing
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When it comes time to clean out your closet, donating is a great way to get rid of clothes you don't love anymore. However, sometimes, you may stumble across a shirt or pair of pants that were a bit too well loved and may not be the best fit for the donation box. Before you toss any spare clothing in the trash, consider using it around your home instead. Repurposing clothing in your garden and outdoor spaces can be both budget-friendly and easy. Plus, this clever DIY with repurposed clothing can save you a trip to the store.
Whether you've built a new trellis with an old hose or plan to create shaped potted plants, you know even vegetation famous for its vines may need a hand getting started. Usually, you would use store-bought plant ties for securing stems and branches to a support. But, with the help of some leftover clothes, you can make your own DIY plant ties out of recycled fabric.
How to make DIY plant ties out of old clothes
Turning old clothes into plant ties is an easy project that even beginner DIYers can add to their garden. And the best part? The only thing you need other than the clothes themselves is a pair of scissors. While you can use any pair of scissors here (since clean cuts aren't a priority like they would be in sewing and making clothes), fabric scissors can make this process easier. Picking up a pair of scissors designed with fabric in mind, like the Proshear heavy-duty scissors on Amazon, can even simplifying cutting denim and other sturdy materials.
With the right scissors in hand and a pile of clothes otherwise destined for the trash, you can get started making your own DIY plant ties. To do so, cut the fabric in narrow strips. Because cloth plant ties may not dry as fast as twine, posing a threat of mold or other problems, getting the right width is important here. You want to cut the cloth narrow enough that it can dry quickly after watering while still providing enough support for your plants.
Repurposed clothes plant ties aren't the only way to reuse old household items in the garden, either. With a bit of creativity and hard work, you can transform an old screen door into a garden entrance or give new life to items that would otherwise end up going to waste.