Add Structure To Your Garden With The Help Of Repurposed Clothing

Turning old clothes into plant ties is an easy project that even beginner DIYers can add to their garden. And the best part? The only thing you need other than the clothes themselves is a pair of scissors. While you can use any pair of scissors here (since clean cuts aren't a priority like they would be in sewing and making clothes), fabric scissors can make this process easier. Picking up a pair of scissors designed with fabric in mind, like the Proshear heavy-duty scissors on Amazon, can even simplifying cutting denim and other sturdy materials.

With the right scissors in hand and a pile of clothes otherwise destined for the trash, you can get started making your own DIY plant ties. To do so, cut the fabric in narrow strips. Because cloth plant ties may not dry as fast as twine, posing a threat of mold or other problems, getting the right width is important here. You want to cut the cloth narrow enough that it can dry quickly after watering while still providing enough support for your plants.

Repurposed clothes plant ties aren't the only way to reuse old household items in the garden, either. With a bit of creativity and hard work, you can transform an old screen door into a garden entrance or give new life to items that would otherwise end up going to waste.

