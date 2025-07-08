A Simple DIY Shower Idea To Try Out On Your Next Camping Trip

Venturing into the great outdoors is an excellent way to learn life skills, detox from technology, or explore breathtaking places in the United States. Camping also provides numerous physical and mental health benefits. Getting away from it all is a good thing — until you haven't showered in a few days. However, there is a DIY fix for that. Though there are some useful features and benefits of Costco's portable shower, you can make a portable shower from a garden sprayer and a kitchen spray nozzle for less than a store-bought option.

Gone are the days of freshening up with baby wipes, finding a truck stop to wash off at, or spending big bucks on a gravity-fed camping shower. The mechanics of a powerful and uber-portable homemade camping shower are very simple. It builds pressure internally through manual pumping, forcing liquid out of a nozzle by pressing a trigger. Making the shower is just as easy as using it, but first, gather the tools and materials.

You can find everything for this project at a hardware store. The primary item is a pump-action garden sprayer. A 2-gallon container is a good size for showers. A deck sprayer would work just as well. Next up, you'll need a kitchen spray nozzle with a hose for extra length. These are less expensive than garden spray nozzles, but either one works. You'll also need a barb adaptor to connect the nozzle hose and sprayer hose. Finally, round up a small pipe clamp, pliers, scissors, and a screwdriver.