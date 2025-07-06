The Simple Water Bottle Trick That'll Help Keep Slugs Out Of Your Garden

To build a slug trap from a plastic bottle, start by slicing the bottle in half, and cutting three arches into the top half like mini entryways. From there, you'll have to prepare your bait, depending on what you've got on hand. Some guides from our neighbors Down Under recommend using Marmite, a savory — and importantly — very salty spread made from yeast extract which is quite popular in Australia. Those using Marmite to bait their traps will want to dissolve a hefty scoop in a pot of boiling water in order to suspend it in solution, like a simple syrup. Slugs are not particularly picky eaters, though they are highly attracted to yeast and fermentation. If you're having trouble locating Marmite, feel free to employ cheap beer or even some fermented fruit to keep your garden slug-free.

Create a bottle-sized hole in your garden near plants that are getting munched on, and place the bottom half in it. Fill it with the bait and place the top half so it sticks up out of the ground, with the slug-sized arches providing entry into the bottle and the tempting food solution within. From there, slugs will hopefully find themselves more attracted to your homemade concoction than they are to whatever you've got growing, and shimmy their way right inside. The creatures will find it impossible to climb out once they're submerged in the liquid, and drown. The bottle's cap also provides protection from rain, preventing extra dilution of your bait. Place several bottle traps around the garden wherever slugs seem to visit, and your worries should soon be over. Of course you'll want to check your traps regularly and clean them out from time to time.

