Raking Gravel Walkways On A Slope Just Got Easier With A Helpful Tool
Having a gravel walkway on your property is a great option for a path to the patio or a trail through the garden. They're attractive, adding a nice texture to your landscaping, and they lead the walker down the path naturally while lightly suggesting to keep off the grass. Gravel walkways are also easy to keep with regular maintenance. Short, narrow paths don't require heavy machinery, especially if you stay on top of the chores, such as keeping your gravel areas weed-free. However, sloped gravel walkways present particular challenges. A great tool for the job is a stone rake.
Rakes are designed to gather and distribute material or level and smooth surfaces. They typically have a long handle terminating in a head with a series of tines. When most folks think of a rake, they likely bring to mind a leaf rake, which has a fanned head and flexible forks that gather fallen leaves. While designed for leaves, this rake can also remove snow and ice from your gravel driveway. A stone rake, on the other hand, has a wide, in-line head with shorter, sturdy tines made to level rocks.
The firm head of a stone rake pulls rocks together and spreads the gravel evenly over a surface. These actions help cover bare spots, fill small potholes, and help with proper drainage. During regular use, gravel can become displaced due to foot traffic, pets, or weather, especially on a slope. A stone rake will also help pull rocks back up a slope for better coverage, revitalizing its charm.
Tips and techniques for raking your gravel walkways
Raking your gravel walkway is simple and relatively quick. The width and length of the path determine how long the chore will take. Start at the bottom of your slope and work your way to the top. Hold the stone rake by the handle just as you would a leaf rake. With the tines down, you can redistribute collected rocks by pulling the rake in toward you. This helps to fill in bare spots. Then, rotate the rake so the tines point up and use the straight edge to level and smooth the walkway surface.
Your gravel path will need a refresh every few weeks, after heavy rains, and periods of high traffic. Nevertheless, you'll want to keep an eye on it regularly, checking for ruts and proper drainage. Crowning your path will help it drain as it should. The path will also need to be shaped and edged, especially if it shares a border with your lawn. Another consideration is to use mulch glue on your gravel walkways.
Stone rakes — also referred to as gravel, rock, or level rakes — come with handles that are about 5 feet long. Their heads are made from steel, are roughly 18 inches wide, and have 16 to 20 tines. While different from gardening and other landscaping rakes that look similar, you can find them at gardening supply stores, home centers, or Amazon stores. Prices range from about $50 to $100.