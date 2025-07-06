Raking Gravel Walkways On A Slope Just Got Easier With A Helpful Tool

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Having a gravel walkway on your property is a great option for a path to the patio or a trail through the garden. They're attractive, adding a nice texture to your landscaping, and they lead the walker down the path naturally while lightly suggesting to keep off the grass. Gravel walkways are also easy to keep with regular maintenance. Short, narrow paths don't require heavy machinery, especially if you stay on top of the chores, such as keeping your gravel areas weed-free. However, sloped gravel walkways present particular challenges. A great tool for the job is a stone rake.

Rakes are designed to gather and distribute material or level and smooth surfaces. They typically have a long handle terminating in a head with a series of tines. When most folks think of a rake, they likely bring to mind a leaf rake, which has a fanned head and flexible forks that gather fallen leaves. While designed for leaves, this rake can also remove snow and ice from your gravel driveway. A stone rake, on the other hand, has a wide, in-line head with shorter, sturdy tines made to level rocks.

The firm head of a stone rake pulls rocks together and spreads the gravel evenly over a surface. These actions help cover bare spots, fill small potholes, and help with proper drainage. During regular use, gravel can become displaced due to foot traffic, pets, or weather, especially on a slope. A stone rake will also help pull rocks back up a slope for better coverage, revitalizing its charm.

