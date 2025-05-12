Improve Your Garden's Soil By Growing This Versatile Vegetable

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ready to take your vegetable gardening game to the next level? Glean some wisdom from farmers who focus on building healthy soil. Many plant radishes — especially the long, white daikon type that's popular in Asian cooking (Raphanus sativus var. longipinnatus) — to improve the quality of the soil in their fields. Daikon radishes can reach lengths of 20 inches, loosening compacted ground as they grow. They also enhance their soil's nutrient profile and encourage garden-supporting microbes to flourish.

Advertisement

Compacted soil is a problem for both gardeners and farmers because it prevents air, water, and roots from moving with ease. When roots struggle to stretch out, they are unlikely to find the nutrients they need. They're also prone to stunting, which can harm the plant's overall health. If roots aren't surrounded by adequate air pockets, they are unable to absorb oxygen. As this deprivation continues, the plant becomes unable to take in water and nutrients. Water trapped near the roots can also hinder oxygen intake and promote rotting. Each of these problems can make your garden's plants perish.

In addition to facilitating aeration and water drainage, daikon radish plants feed microorganisms that contribute to soil health. Their chunky roots secrete carbohydrates that these microscopic helpers devour, which in turn helps them to multiply. These incredible plants also add nitrogen to the soil in your garden. When used as cover crops — that is, plants grown to boost soil health rather than bring in money — daikon radishes grab and hold nitrogen that would escape otherwise. A product such as the MySoil test kit can tell you if your garden's nitrogen level needs fixing.

Advertisement