What To Know Before Buying Aldi's Budget Bird-Friendly Water Source
Aldi's Belavi Round Bird Drinking Trough, priced at just under $10, is flying off the shelves — and for good reason. It comes in two charming styles: a natural-toned version with two decorative birds perched along the rim, or a green-colored option featuring a pair of playful frogs. Depending on your needs, it may be the perfect garden addition for you this summer.
This delightful birdbath offers an easy and affordable way to attract birds to your outdoor space. It includes its own mount so you can quickly attach it to a deck or patio railing. The shallow basin provides a safe, refreshing spot for birds to drink or cool off on hot summer days, all while adding a whimsical touch to your backyard or balcony. Birding has actually been shown to offer real health benefits— like reducing stress, boosting your mood, and promoting a sense of calm as you enjoy watching their playful antics.
If you manage to snag one of these charming bird troughs, be sure to keep it filled regularly — the water in this shallow basin may disappear quickly between frequent bird visits and evaporation from the sun. Bird droppings, algae, and even mosquito larvae in a birdbath can dirty its water, so you'll need to clean your birdbath at least every two to three days to prevent disease and keep the water fresh and inviting. Wear gloves while cleaning it for your own protection.
How to care for your Aldi birdbath and keep it enticing for feathered visitors
@_._melil_._
New aldis find beautiful bird bath 😍#aldi #birdbath♬ sonido original - VicenteFernándezFans
When it comes time to clean your birdbath, avoid using common cleaning staples – like bleach or synthetic dish soaps, as harsh chemicals can harm birds, and some soaps can strip the protective natural oils from their feathers. A helpful tip: keeping your birdbath in the shade or adding a fun water feature like a solar fountain or bubbler can make it more attractive to birds and help inhibit the growth of algae and mosquito eggs.
To provide an even better haven for backyard birds, you could consider including other features that birds require. For instance, you could add a bird feeder filled with a quality bird seed mix, such as one that contains nutritious sunflower seeds, to attract most backyard birds. You could also hang a suet feeder for bluebirds, jays, or woodpeckers, or one filled with nectar for hummingbirds.
Resourceful Aldi fans are finding unique and meaningful ways to use these adaptable bird troughs — some have repurposed them to provide watering spots for creatures like rabbits, ducks, and bees and butterflies. For pollinators, just be sure to add a few rocks or pebbles so they have a safe perch while they sip the water. With just a little bit of upkeep, your Aldi birdbath is sure to become a beloved part of your yard — offering daily moments of connection with nature and true joy.