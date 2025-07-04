What To Know Before Buying Aldi's Budget Bird-Friendly Water Source

Aldi's Belavi Round Bird Drinking Trough, priced at just under $10, is flying off the shelves — and for good reason. It comes in two charming styles: a natural-toned version with two decorative birds perched along the rim, or a green-colored option featuring a pair of playful frogs. Depending on your needs, it may be the perfect garden addition for you this summer.

This delightful birdbath offers an easy and affordable way to attract birds to your outdoor space. It includes its own mount so you can quickly attach it to a deck or patio railing. The shallow basin provides a safe, refreshing spot for birds to drink or cool off on hot summer days, all while adding a whimsical touch to your backyard or balcony. Birding has actually been shown to offer real health benefits— like reducing stress, boosting your mood, and promoting a sense of calm as you enjoy watching their playful antics.

If you manage to snag one of these charming bird troughs, be sure to keep it filled regularly — the water in this shallow basin may disappear quickly between frequent bird visits and evaporation from the sun. Bird droppings, algae, and even mosquito larvae in a birdbath can dirty its water, so you'll need to clean your birdbath at least every two to three days to prevent disease and keep the water fresh and inviting. Wear gloves while cleaning it for your own protection.

