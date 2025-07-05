HGTV's Mike Holmes Offers Up Two Durable Wood Fence Alternatives

Having a fenced-in yard provides many benefits including adding privacy, creating a safe place for kids and pets to play, and increasing safety when combined with genius home security tips starting in your backyard, such as properly securing your fence. There are many different types of fencing from which to choose, including chain link, wooden privacy fencing, vinyl, and composite — a material made from recycled plastic, adhesives, and fibers, mimicking wood grain. While wood privacy fencing can still be the most economical choice to install in your back yard, there are many things to consider that may not make is the best choice. HGTV's Mike Holmes deals with fencing often during his projects and renovations, and suggests two main alternatives to traditional wood fencing — composite and vinyl — that offer several advantages depending on your goals.

One of the biggest drawbacks to wood fencing is the maintenance and upkeep involved. As beautiful as wood fencing looks when you put it up, it doesn't seem to take very long for it to look weathered, old, and dirty. Insect damage, weather conditions, even pets in the yard can all affect how your fence holds up. Most wooden fencing will last 10-20 years with regular maintenance. But to keep it looking fresh, it is necessary to pressure wash it and repaint or re-stain it every two to three years or more often if you feel it needs it. You may also consider sealing it to help with resilience and to prevent pests from ruining the wood.