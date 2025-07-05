HGTV's Mike Holmes Offers Up Two Durable Wood Fence Alternatives
Having a fenced-in yard provides many benefits including adding privacy, creating a safe place for kids and pets to play, and increasing safety when combined with genius home security tips starting in your backyard, such as properly securing your fence. There are many different types of fencing from which to choose, including chain link, wooden privacy fencing, vinyl, and composite — a material made from recycled plastic, adhesives, and fibers, mimicking wood grain. While wood privacy fencing can still be the most economical choice to install in your back yard, there are many things to consider that may not make is the best choice. HGTV's Mike Holmes deals with fencing often during his projects and renovations, and suggests two main alternatives to traditional wood fencing — composite and vinyl — that offer several advantages depending on your goals.
One of the biggest drawbacks to wood fencing is the maintenance and upkeep involved. As beautiful as wood fencing looks when you put it up, it doesn't seem to take very long for it to look weathered, old, and dirty. Insect damage, weather conditions, even pets in the yard can all affect how your fence holds up. Most wooden fencing will last 10-20 years with regular maintenance. But to keep it looking fresh, it is necessary to pressure wash it and repaint or re-stain it every two to three years or more often if you feel it needs it. You may also consider sealing it to help with resilience and to prevent pests from ruining the wood.
What to love about composite fencing
Composite fencing is an environmentally friendly fencing made from a variety of recycled materials including recycled plastics and reclaimed wood fiber that don't have to be treated with sealants and chemicals like traditional wood fencing. There are a variety of benefits to using composite fencing making it a nice alternative to wood. You can expect composite fencing to last as long as 25-30 years in most cases. It can withstand very windy conditions without breaking. Most companies provide a 20-year warranty with their fencing because it is so durable and long lasting, but your fence will probably outlast its warranty.
As Mike Holmes states, composite fencing requires little to no upkeep while still keeping its great appearance, though darker colors will fade over time, and it will show scratches. Choosing a lighter color or highest-quality composite shows much less fading, if that's important for your yard. Composite fencing can be about twice as expensive as wood fencing and is more expensive than vinyl (due to both materials and added labor during installation). Since it is maintenance-free and long lasting, however, it can be a worthwhile investment for those seeking a durable, eco-friendly fencing option, and may even end up being cheaper in the long run.
The pros of vinyl fencing making it a great choice
Another alternative to wood fencing that HGTV's Mike Holmes recommends is vinyl. Vinyl is made from polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and won't rot or splinter like traditional wood fencing can. It is also insect-resistant so you never have to worry about pests ruining the look of your fencing. Vinyl can suffer from algae or mildew growth, especially in wet conditions, but cleaning is as easy as getting a bucket with some dish soap and water. Scrub the fence panels, then rinse with a hose. Because vinyl is not porous, stains don't linger with proper cleaning. Fixing vinyl fencing can be a bit costly and tricky since there is no way to just fix one slat of a vinyl fence. If something gets broken or damaged, you will probably end up replacing an entire panel.
One of the appealing factors of vinyl is the variety of styles and colors available. It comes in a wide range of styles from short picket fencing to tall, solid-style options providing you with plenty of privacy for your backyard. Color options are broad, whether you go neutral with white, grey, or beige, or you want something bolder like black, red or blue. Although vinyl fencing is more expensive than wood, it is less expensive than composite, making it a good choice if you are looking for something that looks great, is relatively easy to maintain, and lasts a long time. Installation is easy with vinyl and many homeowners will install vinyl fencing themselves to save on costs. Holmes does note that vinyl fencing can look more "plastic" than composite.