Here's What Happened To Shark Tank's Krapp Strapp Tree Strap
Nature doesn't only call when you're at home, and it turns out that losing your way isn't the only kind of hiking emergency. Sometimes it may hit you when you're miles from a restroom, possibly trekking down the Appalachian Trail or sitting in a tree stand during hunting season. Squatting in the wild can be hard on the knees, and once you squat down, it may be hard to stand up straight again. That's why Bob Legg and Keith Lindsey invented the Krapp Strapp, a harness that supports outdoorsmen while they do their business.
Both men are avid hunters and have been friends for several decades. They hail from Jacksonville, an East Texas Town with ample access to the open range. Lindsey told Cowboy State Daily that he had the idea for the Krapp Strapp one day when he was searching for lost cows and the urge came upon him. "And there I was, at 60 years old, hugging a tree with my knees hurting," Lindsey told the publication. That's when he knew he needed to make a product specifically for going to the bathroom in the wilderness. But this wasn't his first invention. In the 1980s, he developed a battery-operated waterfowl decoy, which he says was the first to ever be sold in the United States.
Lindsey and Legg teamed up in the summer of 2020 to launch Air Boss Motion Decoys. They continued their partnership in October 2022 when they put the Krapp Strapp on the market. Legg posted about the product on social media, and to his surprise, the product instantly went viral, leading to strong growth in the company. About a year later, the two entrepreneurs appeared on Season 15, Episode 6 of "Shark Tank" to secure a $65,000 investment in exchange for 10% on their company.
Did Krapp Strapp secure a partnership on Shark Tank?
The two entrepreneurs dove in the tank in the fall of 2023. But first, Keith Lindsey had to break the ice with a bit of his hallmark humor. "In the outdoors," he said, "you relax and have a good time, but there's always a No. 1 problem — relieving yourself in the woods." This caused the Sharks to erupt into laughter. Bob Legg then revealed a squatting mannequin attached to an artificial tree by the Krapp Strapp.
In a video, Legg demonstrated how to use this cutting-edge outdoor technology. "You simply attach it around your waste, attach it to a strong structure like a tree or even a fence post," he said. "You could use the bumper on a vehicle even." As Legg explained that "you simply lean back," Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban interjected, "And let it fly!" Laughs erupted. Cuban, a fellow Texan, was so amused by the product that he tried the harness on himself.
Pleased with the presentation, the Sharks broached the subject of numbers. Legg and Lindsey revealed that the product cost them $17 a unit to make and sold for $50. They also revealed that the business had sold over 4,000 units since the product launched in October 2022. What seemed to impress the Sharks the most was that the two men accomplished this feat with zero advertising dollars spent.
Robert Herjavec and Kevin O'Leary lauded the two entrepreneurs for their company's success, but each decided not to invest. Lori Greiner and Daymond John, who himself is an outdoorsman, showed a little more interest than Cuban, who eventually decided not to invest. Greiner and John decided to team up and offered $65,000 for a 35% stake in the company. Legg countered with 25%, and both parties settled with 33.3%.
Where is Krapp Strapp now?
The appearance on "Shark Tank" granted excellent marketing exposure, just as it has for other outdoor products, such as the Oru Kayak. Season 15 was viewed by about 3.5 million households, which exposed the product to more eyes than it had ever received. Plus, Greiner and John each posted about the Krapp Strapp on their social media accounts. On X, Greiner lauded the Krapp Strapp as "the #1 necessity for doing #2 outdoors!" She added that it's an ideal gift for people who spend time in nature.
Customers seem to be enthusiastic about the product as well. On Amazon – where the product is currently unavailable – the Krapp Strapp has a 4.6 out of 5 star rating with over 50 reviews. Many of the customers admit that they purchased the item as a gag gift, but they eventually realized how useful it could be. As one reviewer wrote, "After the hunters in my family got through laughing they tried this Port Potty [sic] of sorts and love it!"
Some reviewers noted that it does take somewhat of a learning curve to figure out how to use the device. One reviewer, who rated the product highly, addressed the need to practice using the product before taking it on an outdoor trek, writing, "I would recommend doing a 'dry' run for yourself before you plan to really need to use it for real (just so you can work out any kinks or make any alterations with accessories/supplies, etc.)." The reviewer added that the instructions were clear.
The company has expanded to several other helpful designs since the "Shark Tank" episode. There is a pink version called the Tinkle Strapp and a version for kids called the Potty Strapp. You can keep up with company using its website or by following Air Boss Motion Decoys on Facebook.
