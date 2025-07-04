Here's What Happened To Shark Tank's Krapp Strapp Tree Strap

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Nature doesn't only call when you're at home, and it turns out that losing your way isn't the only kind of hiking emergency. Sometimes it may hit you when you're miles from a restroom, possibly trekking down the Appalachian Trail or sitting in a tree stand during hunting season. Squatting in the wild can be hard on the knees, and once you squat down, it may be hard to stand up straight again. That's why Bob Legg and Keith Lindsey invented the Krapp Strapp, a harness that supports outdoorsmen while they do their business.

Advertisement

Both men are avid hunters and have been friends for several decades. They hail from Jacksonville, an East Texas Town with ample access to the open range. Lindsey told Cowboy State Daily that he had the idea for the Krapp Strapp one day when he was searching for lost cows and the urge came upon him. "And there I was, at 60 years old, hugging a tree with my knees hurting," Lindsey told the publication. That's when he knew he needed to make a product specifically for going to the bathroom in the wilderness. But this wasn't his first invention. In the 1980s, he developed a battery-operated waterfowl decoy, which he says was the first to ever be sold in the United States.

Lindsey and Legg teamed up in the summer of 2020 to launch Air Boss Motion Decoys. They continued their partnership in October 2022 when they put the Krapp Strapp on the market. Legg posted about the product on social media, and to his surprise, the product instantly went viral, leading to strong growth in the company. About a year later, the two entrepreneurs appeared on Season 15, Episode 6 of "Shark Tank" to secure a $65,000 investment in exchange for 10% on their company.

Advertisement