What Happened To Shark Tank's Oru Kayak's Fold-Up Boat
You may have seen it on the ABC hit reality show "Shark Tank": It's a boat disguised as a suitcase, compact enough to store in a closet and light enough to carry down the street with one hand. First pitched in May 2014 on Season 5, episode 28, the kayak represents the intersection of two of creator Anton Willis' childhood passions: origami and kayaking. A decade later, the Oru Kayak continues to sell online and in big-box retailers, making it one of the TV show's success stories.
Willis launched the company in 2012 alongside Roberto Gutierrez, a former professional paddler, and Ardy Sobhani, a design strategy consultant. After a Kickstarter campaign that raised over $440,000, it only took about a year for the San Francisco-based startup to sell over 1,200 units. Gutierrez himself tested the vessel to make sure it would stay afloat, safely kayaking in all different types of water.
What happened to Oru Kayak on Shark Tank?
The three young men faced the Sharks in 2014 to ask for $500,000 in exchange for 12% equity in their business. The entrepreneurs planned to use the capital to build their company's manufacturing capabilities. While the 26-pound foldable vessel impressed the Sharks with its sleek, airtight design and durability, all four investors expressed doubts over whether the production cost of $500 per unit made the product viable at its price point of $1,100. Willis claimed that this price made the Oru one of the most affordable fold-up kayaks on the market.
Even though the Sharks complimented the product and the entrepreneurs' presentation, a feeding frenzy failed to ensue. Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O'Leary, Daymond John, and Mark Cuban all decided to stay in the shallow end and opt out of investing. That's when Robert Herjavec, an outdoorsman himself, moved in for the kill. He offered the entrepreneurs a $500,000 investment for a 25% bite of their company. Willis proposed a 15% counteroffer, followed by 20%, before accepting Herjavec's initial offer.
Oru Kayak after Shark Tank
Although Willis and Herjavec shook hands that day, the deal was never actually finalized in ink. While neither Willis nor Herjavec have spoken publicly about why the deal fell through, it is possible the fallout occurred during the diligence phase. This is a period after the episode shoots in which the Sharks delve into the product and financials of the business to make sure the partnership will be viable.
Even though the Shark Tank appearance did not result in a new partnership, it still ended up helping the company. "While no offer was guaranteed, we reached a deal with one of the investors and gained valuable insight into what it would take to build a sustainable long-term business model. From the feedback, we knew that the Oru Kayak could be successful as a product," Willis told Metropolis in 2014.
It turns out many of Shark Tank's viewers look for compact storage when choosing the best kayak for themselves, because there was a jump in sales after the episode aired. Willis said the show aired at the right time, when the company had reached full manufacturing capacity to deal with this new demand generated by the show. The trio decided to double down on their TV exposure when their product was a prize on CBS' "The Price is Right."
Oru Kayak remains in business
Soon after its Shark Tank episode, Oru Kayak partnered with an outdoor rental gear company called GetOutfitted. The companies came up with a deal that allowed a 6-day rental fee of $150 to be credited toward the purchase of an Oru Kayak. The business also made partnerships with retailers like REI, Dick's Sporting Goods, and L.L. Bean. Oru now makes more than a half-dozen different models.
But with such success, things were about to change in a big way. Solo Brands purchased Oru Kayak in 2021, and Willis, its founder, left the company in 2023, and took a gap year, traveling in Ireland, according to his LinkedIn page, which hasn't been updated beyond that.
As for his fellow cofounders, Roberto Gutierrez left the company in October 2024 and now serves a myriad of other outdoor-oriented companies. Ardy Sobhani continues to serve as president of Oru Kayak, according to his LinkedIn page.
What's next for Oru Kayak
Oru Kayak continues its role as a pioneer in the paddling industry. Its product line has expanded to eight kayak models, with prices ranging from $499 to $1,999. But it's not just kayaks that make the company what it is today. Today, Oru offers a line of products that complement the paddling lifestyle. On the website, you can find a plethora of accessories including inflatable stabilizers, solar kayak lights, life jackets, waterproof bags, and even camp furniture designed with the art of origami in mind. So, it's fair to say that the company has changed since its humble beginnings as a three-man operation.
Oru operates today not only because of the lessons that the Sharks taught its founders (even without a final investment), but also thanks to the feedback and support of its adventurous customers: The people who spend their weekends fishing on placid ponds or navigating violent rapids at the best national parks for kayaking and paddling.