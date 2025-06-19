What Happened To Shark Tank's Oru Kayak's Fold-Up Boat

Although Willis and Herjavec shook hands that day, the deal was never actually finalized in ink. While neither Willis nor Herjavec have spoken publicly about why the deal fell through, it is possible the fallout occurred during the diligence phase. This is a period after the episode shoots in which the Sharks delve into the product and financials of the business to make sure the partnership will be viable.

Even though the Shark Tank appearance did not result in a new partnership, it still ended up helping the company. "While no offer was guaranteed, we reached a deal with one of the investors and gained valuable insight into what it would take to build a sustainable long-term business model. From the feedback, we knew that the Oru Kayak could be successful as a product," Willis told Metropolis in 2014.

It turns out many of Shark Tank's viewers look for compact storage when choosing the best kayak for themselves, because there was a jump in sales after the episode aired. Willis said the show aired at the right time, when the company had reached full manufacturing capacity to deal with this new demand generated by the show. The trio decided to double down on their TV exposure when their product was a prize on CBS' "The Price is Right."

