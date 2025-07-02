The Whimsical Orange Flowering Plant That Hummingbirds Absolutely Love

Flowering maples are not particularly complicated to grow but they do have more fertilizer needs than a lot of flowers. When planting abutilon outdoors, plant in partial shade to full sun. If you live in regions where it gets cold in the winter, planting them outside in containers allows you to move them indoors easily over the winter months. Gardeners in hardiness zones 9 and 10 should plant abutilon where it will receive full sun during the morning hours and get afternoon shade when it is the hottest.

Advertisement

Soil preferences are well-draining soil with plenty of compost added to it to create a rich soil. Adding some gravel to the soil mix and loosening the soil and preparing it before planting the abutilon will help keep the soil well-drained. This plant doesn't have super fussy water needs but you shouldn't ever let the soil get completely dry. On the flip side, you don't want them sitting in water so find the happy medium which is moist but not wet soil.

Fertilizing is where you need to pay special attention. Abutilon should be fertilized every two weeks with a balanced, all-purpose fertilizer that is water soluble from late winter through fall. You can also choose a fertilizer designed to help the plant bloom more like this EZ-GRO 10-30-20-blossom booster fertilizer. Pruning is another important caretaking task. Without proper pruning your plant can look a little straggly and unkempt. Regular pruning can help control how big your abutilon gets just be careful not to over-prune, which can affect how well your plant blooms.

Advertisement