If You Have A Slug Problem, Reconsider Trying This Common Pest Control Trick

Keeping slugs out of your garden is a constant war. These pests eat almost every plant in any stage of growth, and aren't eager to leave your garden, no matter what you try to use to get rid of them. If you're looking to avoid chemicals, there are many tips and tricks on the internet to try. For example, one popular trick claims that citrus peels — especially grapefruit — can keep these pests away. Thanks to an exclusive interview with Dr. Chris Christensen, owner of Truly Nolen Pest Control and longtime pest industry veteran, Outdoor Guide readers finally get an answer to how well citrus peels work to keep away slugs.

According to Dr. Christensen, the answer is that grapefruit does not repel them as well as you might hope. Slugs enjoy eating pretty much all organic materials. For them, Grapefruit is just a normal bit of food. At best, the peels might distract them for a little bit, allowing you to pluck them from your garden while they're munching on peels. but it's not an effective deterrent. "Even if they did work, which they do not, using the peels would be an expensive way to repel slugs," says Christensen, "If you see slugs in your plantings, you rush to the grocery store for grapefruit, if they have them. If they do, peel the fruit and spread out the peels. What rate do you use? One peel per square yard or one peel for a whole backyard? It is just not practical!" Of course, there are other benefits to adding these fruit peels to your yard, which is why gardeners should really think twice before throwing out citrus rinds, though don't expect them to keep away slugs.

